Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Lost $48 Million In The FTX Cryptocurrency Crash

Whether you were a C-list celebrity or global superstars like Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, everyone remotely involved in the entertainment industry seemed to jump on the cryptocurrency bandwagon a few years ago. The crypto marketplace FTX attracted the elite of the elites. Its demise ended up costing Brady, Bundchen, and many others millions upon millions of dollars.

It seemed as FTX was trending every day in 2022. Various celebrities were joining the company in ambassador roles, then in late 2022, it trended for all the wrong reasons.

Sam Bankman-Fried was the company’s founder. He was telling investors false information which resulted in one of the biggest financial disasters in modern times. Billions of dollars were lost. Many people were not able to recover any of their investments. There are many celebrities still facing class-action lawsuits over their alleged involvement.

Tom Brady lost a staggering amount of money with his FTX and NFT purchases and promotions. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Tom Brady FTX Losses

According to the New York Times, Brady lost $30 million while Bundchen lost $18 million. If those staggering losses aren’t hard enough to swallow for the now-former power couple, they have also been sued by a group of FTX customers who are seeking compensation from the celebrities who endorsed the platform.

Some of these lawsuits are moving forward, and rather quickly as well.

Last October Kim Kardashian was ordered to pay $1.26 million for failing to make adequate disclosures when she was pushing a certain crypto token.

Most normal, everyday people couldn’t see the appeal in any of the FTX or various crypto pushing at the time. This despite every other mainstream celebrity endorsing coins, platforms, and NFTs.

On top of the FTX debacle Brady finds himself in, the former NFL QB lost a staggering amount of money on the ridiculous Bored Ape NFT he purchased.

Brady purchased the NFT in April 2022 for 133 ether, valued at $430,000 at the time. Four months later that 133 ether was valued at $235,000. Today, 133 ether is valued at just under $249,000.