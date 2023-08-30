Tom Brady Doesn’t Care That Irina Shayk Is Vacationing Topless With Her Ex Bradley Cooper

Videos by OutKick

Irina Shayk’s topless rock climbing outing appeared to be innocent enough when she posted it over the weekend. Sure, her new boyfriend Tom Brady was all the way in Dallas at the time, but it’s not like she was hanging out with another guy, right?

Wrong. The 37-year-old supermodel was hanging out with another guy – her ex Bradley Cooper. Now this doesn’t necessarily mean there’s trouble brewing between Brady and his girlfriend.

Irina Shayk attends Pleasure Is Always On VIP party during the Magnum x Jvke, All-New Summer Track Using Sounds From The Sun Courtesy Of Nasa event In Cannes. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Magnum)

Quite the opposite. The topless rock climbing was simply part of a family vacation. Irina and Cooper are spending some time together with their daughter Lea De Seine. As one does on a family vacation, Irina decided to go rock climbing and let the girls get some sun.

Nothing to see here, just Brady’s new girlfriend taking her top off in front of her ex. A perfectly normal co-parenting event.

To further support the normal co-parenting family vacation is the fact that Irina and Cooper have been spotted in Venice with their daughter and Cooper’s mother over the last several days.

This trip does come roughly a month after reports that Cooper wasn’t exactly happy about the news that his baby momma was dating Brady. Topless rock climbing with a possibly jealous ex. What could go wrong?

Nothing as far as Tom Brady’s concerned. According to the Daily Mail, a source says he’s “not one bit jealous” of Irina’s family vacation with her ex.

Is Irina Shayk Playing Both Sides?

Seemingly supporting those claims, Brady was spotted relaxing and even grabbing a nap on the balcony of his luxury Florida condo like he doesn’t have a care in the world.

The retired quarterback and the model are “doing great” according to the Daily Mail’s unnamed source and they haven’t had any drama around spending time with their respective exes.

In fact, Brady’s into it. He “respects” Irina for her co-parenting situation with Cooper and thinks she’s an even more “attractive” partner because of it.

If anyone thought his girlfriend’s boobs being pulled out in front of her ex was going to rattle Tom Brady they haven’t been keeping up with the guy. He’s seen it all. He stays calm under pressure and he delivers.

This isn’t Eli Manning or Nick Foles after all. This is Bradly Cooper and Brady already has him rattled. Even if Brady is worried, he can’t show that.

He’s playing it cool right now and that’s a smart move. If Gisele wants to pull her boobs out in front of him while they’re hanging out he doesn’t want to catch any heat for it.