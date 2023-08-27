Irina Shayk Goes Rock Climbing Topless

Videos by OutKick

Irina Shayk has had herself a busy summer. The supermodel has been spotted on the red carpet, hitting the runway, she’s done some modeling in a see-through dress, and reportedly spent 48-hours at a London hotel with Tom Brady earlier this month.

That’s only a glimpse into everything she’s been up to this summer.

It’s that recent relationship with the divorced retired quarterback that has been getting most of the attention as of late, but she wasn’t sitting around twiddling her thumbs before Brady came along.

Irina Shayk is seen at the Hotel Martinez during the 76th Cannes film festival in Cannes, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/GC Images)

Irina’s busy, and according to her, a rocky summer continued this weekend. The 37-year-old decided to get in some topless rock climbing.

Let’s not get carried away here. This isn’t the chalking up your hands to scale the side of a mountain kind of rock climbing.

This is the kind of rock climbing that can be done with some comfortable hiking shoes, string bikini bottoms, and not much else.

The only safety equipment needed is a well-placed hand across the boobs. Look, I don’t need rock climbing purists sending in nasty emails. I’m using the term rock climbing loosely here.

Tom Brady was nowhere to be found for Irina’s topless rock climbing session. He was in Dallas on Saturday night scratching his itch while watching his Raiders take on the Cowboys during the final preseason game.

You KNOW Tom Brady feels that itch so bad rn. He’s looking at them head to the field like a dad watching his son play a sport he used to dominate 😂

pic.twitter.com/RD7ESJR3XJ — Daniel (@TheDTSB) August 27, 2023

So much for the sources who claimed that, “Irina is helping with Tom’s anxiety that has been creeping up the last few weeks because for so long at this time of the year he’d be getting ready to play football.”

Brady looked like he was about to jump out of his skin in the clip of the Raiders quarterbacks leaving the locker room and heading out to the field. He wanted nothing more than to put a helmet on over his Just For Men.

Maybe this is all part of Irina’s therapy for Brady’s anxiety about not playing football. She sent him off for some exposure to the game while she was off rock climbing topless.