Tom Brady Teases NFL Comeback With Thirst Trap Selfie

The regular season hasn’t even started yet, and Tom Brady is already itching to get back on the field.

On his Instagram story Saturday, the GOAT teased a possible comeback — and snapped an awkward shirtless selfie just to let us know he’s still minding his rigid diet.

Oh, and there was a not-so-subtle plug for his line of protein powder.

“Side effects of @tb12sports protein… mid August rolls around and you start thinking about finding a training camp to show up to,” he wrote.

(Instagram: @tombrady)

Of course, he’s joking. Or at least we assume he is. You can never be too sure with this guy.

Brady originally “retired” in February 2022, but then he hit us with the ol’ “LOL JK” one month later.

So in January 2023, he retired for good. And he’s been adamant there wouldn’t be another return.

“I’m certain I’m not playing again, so I’ve tried to make that clear and I hate to continue to profess that because I’ve already told people that lots of times — but I’m looking forward to my broadcasting job with Fox next year,” Brady told Sports Illustrated in June.

Tom Brady is truly all over the place.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ has found several ways to keep himself busy in his post-football life.

When he’s not taking gratuitous selfies, he’s spending time with his new model girlfriend Irina Shayk. And probably his three kids, too.

“There is nothing I love more than football,” he said in March. “But I have young children, and they watched enough of their dad’s games and it’s time for me to watch their games.”

In addition to hocking his nutrition and lifestyle brand, Brady has taken on several sports ventures since his retirement from the NFL.

On March 23, he purchased a minority stake in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. In May, he reached a deal to buy part of the Las Vegas Raiders. And just a couple weeks ago, he became a minority owner and chairman of a new advisory board at English club Birmingham City.

So it’s safe to say business is booming for Brady. But it’s nice to see he still finds time for goofy poolside photo ops.