Tom Brady NOT Returning To Play, According To A Good Source Named Tom Brady

This should be easy to understand: Tom Brady is not coming back to the NFL to play quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders or anyone else.

Tom Brady himself is saying so.

“I’m certain I’m not playing again,” Brady said on the SINow podcast that hosted him recently. “So, I’ve tried to make that clear. And I hate to continue to profess that because I’ve already told people that lots of times but I’m looking forward to my broadcasting job at FOX next year.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity ahead with the Raiders and we’re in the process of that along with the other different things that I’m a part of professionally and in my personal life. Just spending as much time with my kids as I can and seeing them grow up and support the different things they have going on.

“And that’s a very important job and I take them all pretty seriously.”

Brady Confirms He Ain’t Returning

OutKick this week reported Brady has been doing zero preparations for any return to the NFL at the moment, despite persistent rumors he was coming back.

As Brady mentions – and was pointed out in the OutKick story – his business endeavors have become very important to him. They leave no time for any sort of preparation to play in 2023.

Brady and Raiders minority owner Mark Davis have announced a deal that would make Brady a Raiders minority owner. The NFL is vetting the Brady deal and must approve it.

Brady retired after the 2022 season. He said at the time it was “for good.”

Raiders Know Brady Has No Intention To Play

And as Brady mentions among his latest comments, he’s told multiple people he’s not returning to play. That includes members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers front office, and Davis himself, sources are telling OutKick.

The Raiders may need a starting quarterback for 2023 if presumed starter Jimmy Garoppolo cannot play. That would be necessary if Garoppolo is unable to recover from foot surgery. The surgery was required after Garoppolo failed his physical with the team.

The failed physical forced Garoppolo to sign an addendum that indemnified the Raiders from responsibility for any future foot problems and also gave the team an exit from the contract if Garoppolo was unable to play.

Raiders Optimistic About Garoppolo

The Raiders are confident Garoppolo will be ready for the start of the season, a source told OutKick on Wednesday.

But if that does not play out as planned, the team will be looking for another starting quarterback.

That quarterback will not be Tom Brady.

