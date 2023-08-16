Irina Shayk Hits The Tennis Court In A Bodysuit & Heels After Reported 48-Hour Rendezvous At London Hotel With Tom Brady

Videos by OutKick

There is no training camp or preparing for another Super Bowl run for Tom Brady this summer. He’s free to hangout with his kids and find another model to date. And that’s exactly what he’s been up to.

Late last month, the rumors of a relationship between Brady and Kim Kardashian came to an end thanks to reports that the Hall of Fame quarterback was dating someone else. That someone else is 37-year-old model Irina Shayk.

Irina Shayk attends the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Talk about getting right back up after being knocked down. Brady was hit by a divorce from his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, then lands another supermodel. This is part of why he’s Tom Brady.

When you think he’s down and out, he comes right back like nothing happened. It’s his gift and his curse. That desire to get back up and get after it landed him seven rings. It also likely contributed to his divorce, but here he is like he never left.

According to the Daily Mail, Brady and Shayk spent 48-hours together earlier this week at a London hotel. The two did the whole leave out of a side door a few minutes apart trick as they left on Tuesday.

It didn’t exactly work as photographers were able to snap some photos of them making their staggered exit from The Twenty Two hotel.

Irina Shayk attends the British Vogue ‘Forces For Change’ dinner hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori. (Photo by David M. Benett/Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Tom Brady And Irina Shayk Are Having A Pretty Good Summer

Brady’s had a busy start to his retirement. He’s been attending parties and concerts, and joining ownership groups, all while putting his NFL career and marriage behind him.

Overall, it hasn’t been a bad summer for the 46-year-old. As for his new girlfriend, Irina summed up her summer on Instagram Wednesday with a post she simply captioned, “Summer …☀️.”

She hit up a tennis court with a few tennis balls and posed for some pictures. The look features a body suit, some thigh highs of some sort and heels.

It’s unclear what the post has to do with summer or tennis for that matter. There isn’t a racket in sight and likely no intention on her part to play any tennis.

The footwear certainly wouldn’t allow for it. You might get away with heels on grass, although I highly doubt it, but you for sure aren’t getting away with heels on clay.

Despite the bizarre tennis court/summer post, I’m going to say that Irina’s having a decent summer as well. Who doesn’t want to get into a relationship with someone that bothers your ex?