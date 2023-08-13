Tom Brady Attends First Game As Soccer Team Owner

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL legend Tom Brady isn’t taking retirement slowly.

The 46-year-old has been spotted with supermodels, attended sporting events, and then just over a week ago, joined the ownership group of an English soccer team.

Birmingham City, founded in 1875, has for the past 12 seasons competed in the English Football League, just below the Premier League.

Brady’s investment is part of the team’s hope to move up a tier and finally reach the top level of English soccer. And he decided to head to the UK to see what his money is going towards.

On his way to England, he posted about his plans to visit a nearby pub.

And boy did fans jump at the opportunity to meet him.

After visiting the pub to sign some autographs and meet fans, Brady went to St. Andrew’s for his new team’s match against Leeds United.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 12: Tom Brady, Former NFL Quarterback interacts with Birmingham City Mascots prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Leeds United at St Andrews (stadium) on August 12, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Brady Proves To Be Good Luck For New Team

A 91st minute penalty conversion by Lukas Jutkiewic gave Birmingham City a 1-0 win, an auspicious debut for the new owner.

Perhaps influenced by the success of Wrexham under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Brady’s investment is expected to pay dividends for both sides.

“Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent,” Tom Wagner, Birmingham City chairman said in a statement. “We are setting the bar at world class. Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise. … Tom will have a direct impact on the Club. The men’s, women’s, and Academy teams are going to benefit from (his) knowledge.”

Celebrity connections can significantly raise the profile of individuals soccer teams, and Birmingham may be able to leverage Brady’s fame into more exposure in the U.S.

Maybe not to the same level as Lionel Messi with Inter Miami, but for a team looking to make a big step up, any little bit helps.

And for fans around Birmingham, they’ll a lot more likely to see a famous face walking around.