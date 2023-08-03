Tom Brady Joining Ownership Of Birmingham City FC Of The English Football League

Videos by OutKick

Tom Brady turned 46-years-old Thursday. And to celebrate, well, he bought a soccer team.

An English Football League team.

Birmingham City FC.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion and entrepreneur, @TomBrady, has entered into a partnership with Knighthead Capital Management to become a minority owner of Birmingham City Ltd.



Brady will become Chairman of the new Advisory Board. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) August 3, 2023

Forget That Idea Of Brady Playing Again

Brady is adding Birmingham City to a personal portfolio that also includes the Las Vegas Raiders. He is working toward being a minority owner at Birmingham City in some sense the way he agreed with Raiders owner Mark Davis to acquire a minority stake in the Raiders.

“You may be asking, “What do you know about football, Tom? Well, let’s just say I’ve got a lot to learn,” Brady said in a video posted to the club’s social media. “But I do know a few things about winning. I think they might translate pretty well. I know success starts with the work put in when the world isn’t watching.”

Brady won seven Super Bowl titles in the NFL. That’s a lot, folks. More than any team has collected. And he’s fully into African vacations and buying teams. He’s also joining the FOX television booth in 2024. So, yeah, he’s done playing.

Brady freely admits he’s not a soccer expert. So his role with Birmingham City will be to serve as the club’s Chairman of the Advisory Board, where he will advise on “health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programs” while also lending a hand with its marketing efforts.

Tom Brady spends retirement on his yacht. (Credit: Getty Images)

Brady To Birmingham City FC

Brady is the second recently retired NFL player to invest in English football in the last three months. Former Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt became minority owner of the Burnley club in May.

Burnley is a Premier League team, so, advantage Watt.

But Brady is obviously quite thrilled.

“Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion and to be part of the Blues is a real honour for me,” Brady said, going full British with “honour’ instead of “honor.”

“BCFC is built on teamwork and determination and I’m excited to work alongside the board, management and players to make our Second City club second to none.

“I’ve been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I’m looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham.”

