Bradley Cooper Reportedly Not Pumped About Ex Irina Shayk Dating Tom Brady

Bradley Cooper is out in the cold after Irina Shayk hitched her wagon to Tom Brady, and he’s apparently not happy about it.

Brady and the star supermodel are dating, and news of the relationship sent shockwaves through the entertainment world.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion went from being married to one supermodel – Gisele – to now dating another one of the most famous models in history.

Irina Shayk is now dating Tom Brady. (Photo by Richard Bord/WireImage )

There’s a lot of winning going on when it comes to Brady, but his success is “The Hangover” star’s loss. Irina Shayk and Cooper dated for years, and even have a child together. Brady and Shayk being in a relationship hasn’t left him overly pumped.

“To say he is not bothered by this would be a lie. He has been on and off and on with Irina and he has so much love for her. She is the mother to his girl and they are his two favorite women in the world. He feels that, for the first time, she met someone in Tom that would take her heart away from him forever,” a source close to the situation told the Daily Mail.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk share a child. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are a new power couple.

While Bradley Cooper might not be pleased, there’s not much he can do about it. The relationship between Brady and Shayk went public earlier in the week, and it’s off to the races from here.

If Brady is still sad about his relationship with Gisele falling apart, he’s certainly not showing it. He’s not showing it all.

Instead, Tom Brady decided it was time to find a new supermodel girlfriend. The man has been on an unrivaled roll since the early 2000s.

Irina Shayk went from dating Bradley Cooper to dating Tom Brady. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

As for Cooper, love can be tough. We all know it, but why get down in the gutters with sadness? The dude is a movie star, has millions in the bank and the duo broke up back in 2019.

That’s four years ago. Time to move on. I’m not a relationship expert, but something tells me it shouldn’t be hard for the “A Star is Born” actor to land a new girlfriend.

Again, not an expert. However, it would seem being rich and famous should make the situation pretty easy.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk dated for years. The two broke up in 2019. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Best of luck to Bradley Cooper moving forward. Brady/Shayk are here to stay, and him not being happy about it isn’t going to slow down the hype train.