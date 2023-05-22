Tom Brady Reaches Deal To Buy Part Of The Raiders

Videos by OutKick

Tom Brady will soon be an NFL owner after reaching a deal to purchase part of the Raiders.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion retired after this past season, and all signs point to him eventually heading to the booth to work NFL games for Fox.

However, he decided cashing in from the booth wasn’t enough to keep him busy in retirement. The former Bucs and Patriots star has reached a deal with Raiders owner Mark Davis to buy a minority share of the team, according to Albert Breer.

There’s no concrete timeline for when the deal will be finalized, but the process is underway. Brady and Mark Davis already have combined business as co-owners of the Las Vegas Aces.

The sale of a minority share of the @Raiders to ex-Patriots and Bucs QB @TomBrady has been agreed to and submitted to the NFL for approval. Won’t be done at the spring meeting but ball is rolling on it.



(Brady is already in business w/Vegas owner Mark Davis, with the WNBA Aces.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 22, 2023

Tom Brady joins one of the most exclusive clubs in the world.

Playing in the NFL is very cool. Very few people get to do it, fewer win Super Bowls and nobody has done what Tom Brady has done in his career.

He’s the most decorated player in the history of the NFL. The man has seven Super Bowl rings split between time with two different franchises.

While playing in the NFL is certainly very neat, being an NFL owner is ultra-rarified air. There are only 32 two teams, and other than the Packers, only the mega-rich can afford to get in on the action.

Tom Brady is buying part of the Raiders. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The old joke is that rich people play pro sports. Wealthy people own pro sports teams. Tom Brady is incredibly wealthy, and he’ll now get to own a slice of an NFL franchise.

It also doesn’t hurt to own a team in Las Vegas. Gives him a great excuse to hit up Sin City. It’s not for pleasure. It’s just business. If Brady crushes the blackjack tables in between team meetings, so be it. There’s nothing wrong with that.

Tom Brady reaches deal to buy part of the Raiders. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

There are winners and losers in life. People might try to claim that’s not the case, but we all know it is. In case there was any confusion, Brady is a winner. He won on the field and will soon own part of a team. That’s pretty damn epic.