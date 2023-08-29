Adele Stands Up For A Fan, Irina Shayk Is Playing The Field, Bogus Candy Studies, Sister Jean And Football TV Setups

Videos by OutKick

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

Some examples include going back to your cheating ex, cheering for the Chicago Bears or me telling myself I’m going to cut back on the wine.

But the ultimate display of insanity is happening on a national level.

COVID IS BACK, BABY!

And you know how we’re going to combat it? By doing all the same things that did not work before. But don’t take it from me. Take it from your Commander in Chief.

Biden says he just "signed off" on a funding request for "a new [COVID] vaccine that is necessary that works" pic.twitter.com/PNhyFlwFrt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 25, 2023

The first seven shots you got didn’t prevent you from getting COVID, but this new one certainly will. The masks didn’t stop the spread before, but they’ll work this time! And shutting down schools and the entire economy caused irreparable damage the last time, but it’ll be totally worth it to do it again.

Well, I think I speak for all of us when I repeat the immortal words of Sweet Brown: “Ain’t nobody got time for that.”

Because, friends and family, football season is upon us. And nothing Joe Biden says is going to stop me from chugging beers in a crowded bar while singing “Rocky Top” with my friends.

Which actually brings me to a really important question.

The Ideal Football Setup

Assuming you are not at an actual football game, where do you prefer to spend your college football Saturdays or NFL Sundays?

Scrolling Facebook yesterday, I ran across a post from our friends over at Barstool.

“Your friend invites you over to his house to watch the games on a[n] NFL Sunday. You show up and this is his setup. What’re you doing?”

What we have here is a regular TV in a regular house (I love the exposed brick, personally) with a dog on the couch.

Unless you’re going to a sports bar or your friend is very wealthy, I’m not sure why you’d expect anything more grandiose than this. Sure, it’d be cool if there were seven screens and theater seating, but here in middle class land, I would not go to someone’s house anticipating such a thing.

So my answer? I’d be thankful for the invite, and I’d plop down on the couch right next to that doggo. I’d bring beers and snacks. And I’d just pull up a phone or computer to monitor other games.

And if that’s not good enough, go to a damn sports bar, you ungrateful jerks.

That said, my husband and I are actively working on our outdoor TV situation for fall. I cannot wait to cheer on the Vols from my hot tub while I slug Miller Lites and flip off my friends who tell me Alabama is back.

And on that note, I think it’s time for some Nightcaps, don’t you? Grab a beer, cut up all your old masks and let’s get rolling.

Is Irina Shayk two-timing Tom Brady?

I have found a pot, and I’m here to stir it.

On Sunday, our investigative journalist Sean Joseph reported that Tom Brady’s new model girlfriend Irina Shayk went rock climbing topless.

Evidence:

Probably not the outfit I would have chosen for that particular endeavor, but to each her own.

Of course, Tom Brady couldn’t join Irina on her rock climbing adventure because he was in Dallas hanging out with Jerry Jones and longing for the olden days when he got to play football with his buddies.

Now, we were told that Irina was supposedly “helping with Tom’s anxiety that has been creeping up the last few weeks because for so long at this time of the year he’d be getting ready to play football.”

But wait just a minute, kids.

Because a photo has surfaced of Irina’s ex Bradley Cooper enjoying himself a nice little float — next to boulders that look eerily similar to the ones Irina was naked climbing.

Well, well, well.

To be fair, Bradley and Irina dated for four years before breaking up in 2019. The two share a 6-year-old daughter. So this could just be a little co-parenting trip with the child.

But a question for y’all who are co-parenting right now: Do you typically do naked photoshoots with your ex and your kid in tow or nah?

Look, if a dude were simultaneously dating two hot, rich, successful women, you fellas would all be singing his praises.

And I’m a girl’s girl. So I’m Team Irina here. Play on, playette.

Adele is a real one.

Adele — a 16-time Grammy winning songstress — stopped her show in Las Vegas over the weekend to defend a fan who was being hassled by security.

“What is going on with that young fan there? He’s been bothered so much for standing up,” she said. “What’s going on with him? Why are you bothering him? Can you leave him alone please?”

Security apparently dispersed.

“They won’t bother you again, my darling. You enjoy the show.”

Adele stops performing at her Vegas residency to defend fan from a security guard. pic.twitter.com/LfRlVEUAfk — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 27, 2023

Turns out, this guy was just standing up and singing along. But the no-fun police around him didn’t like that.

Granted, he was a little over the top. But aren’t we all sometimes?

@juanp_lastra Adele thank you so much for this breathtaking night and for standing up for me, so that I could live your concert as it should be. I’m also sorry that I didnt respond back to anyrhing you asked me. you started talking to me and I literally stopped breathing. I had been planning to come to this concert for over a year and I finally had the opportunity to come see most beautiful glorious woman this earth has gotten. I still can not wrap my head around the fact that I was in the same room as ADELE, sang every song with her, and she even stopped the show to defend me. I did not expected everyone in my section to be mad at me for having the time of my life and wanting to stand up and sing with her but I honestly did not care at all about what anyone was saying to me I just was in awe with the master piece I was watching with my own eyes. I did not have time for them haters. @Adele Access #adele #weekendswithadele #lasvegas #ceasarspalace🇵🇷 ♬ original sound – juanp_lastra

I have two very strong feelings about this incident:

Put your damn phone away during a concert. Live in the moment and enjoy it. No one wants to watch your crappy cell phone video of a live performance. And certainly no one wants to watch you singing along to the live performance. Just stop it. Concerts are for standing. Now, I understand going to an Adele show is probably a much different experience than seeing — say — Metallica, but you don’t buy tickets to a concert to sit down, sip tea and golf clap. Especially with the price of concerts these days, I’m standing up, I’m acting a fool and I’m having fun. The people behind me can either join in or deal with it.

That said, I’m a tiny person, so it’s probably a lot easier to be behind me at a concert than, like, behind Jason Momoa in a mosh pit.

Will watching someone eat candy make you not want to eat candy?

OK, this story is so ridiculous it’s awesome.

Back in my bikini competition era, a coach once told me that if I was ever tempted to eat something “bad,” I should eat it naked in front of the mirror.

The idea was I would see the flaws in my body and associate them with things like ice cream, burgers, french fries and pizza. And this would, in theory, repel me from eating such things. I would be so disgusted with my body that I wouldn’t even want to take in these calories.

Disclaimer: That is INCREDIBLY toxic advice that I do not endorse.

However, it had the opposite effect on me. Because it really just led me to discover how much fun it is to run around my house naked eating pizza.

Which is exactly why I’m not buying this study.

A study published in Scientific Reports showed that people who watched immersive videos of other people eating candy had a significant decline in craving it.

So in other words, watching people eat candy is as good as eating candy yourself. And I do not believe this for a single second.

This guy watching all his cravings disappear into virtual reality.

For context, there’s this bizarre South Korean trend called mukbang — where live streamers film themselves eating various things for viewers’ entertainment. And it’s totally gross. Because the sound of other people chewing is repulsive.

That said, I’ve watched My 600-Lb Life on TLC and there are actually people who pay for that sort of thing. But I think that’s a whole different problem.

Anyway, the reason I’m calling bullsh-t on this study is because peer pressure is the ultimate eating trigger. If you spend too much time watching The Food Network, you’re going to crave cheesesteaks, waffles and everything Guy Fieri is talking about on Diners, Drive Ins and Dives. All your buddies are throwing back beers at the bar? You’re probably going to order one as well.

So the idea that I’m supposed to watch someone else eat and it will fool me into thinking I have eaten too? It’s about as insane as the idea that I’m going to start wearing a mask again to go to the grocery store.

But it does remind me of that time Kirstie Alley (RIP) went on King of Queens and asked Leah Remini’s character to eat in front of her as some sort of donut-crushing surrogacy.

Life Goals: Sister Jean

Happy belated 104th birthday to Sister Jean, who tossed out the first pitch at the Cubs game on Monday night.

This sort of longevity is a goal of mine, and I love to see her kicking ass and taking names.

Sister Jean throws out the first pitch at the Friendly Confines! pic.twitter.com/NrEul2wVvs — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 29, 2023

And even with more than a century under her belt, she did way better than Dr. Fauci and 50 Cent.

Sister Jean, I can’t wait to watch you next year when you celebrate No. 105.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m.

Follow me on X (or Twitter, if you’re still calling it that) at @TheAmberHarding or email me at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.