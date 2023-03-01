Tom Brady And His Underwear Brand Are Partnering With A Sports Car Team

Videos by OutKick

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the greatest races on the planet, and Tom Brady, the GOAT himself, will have a presence at this year’s race.

Well, he will at least through his Brady underwear and clothing brand.

Brady released a video on Instagram in conjunction with Hertz Team JOTA to announce he was sponsoring the team’s Hypercar entry for the upcoming FIA World Endurance Championship season, which includes the 100th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Brady announced the partnership with a video in which he takes Hertz Team JOTA’s Porsche 963 for a virtual spin.

Also, this video lends a bit of credence to the rumor that ol’ TB12 wants to try stand-up. The man definitely went for some comedy in this one.

“I’ve got a new team,” Brady said, “Hertz Team JOTA is going to be competing at the 100th edition of the legendary Le Man 24 Hours.”

Here’s where he went for some funny.

“When you think Brady, you obviously think speed,” the 45-year-old recent retiree joked.

Brady went on to crash the sim car more than a blindfolded Lindsay Lohan.

Before we go any further, can we please discuss the livery? It’s phenomenal. You can spot the Brady logo on the rear wing end plate.

Brady Has His Name On One Nice Looking Car

That’s a sharp-looking automobile, and if all goes according to plan, and it’ll make its competitive debut this month in Florida at the 1000 Miles of Sebring. That’s not too far from Brady’s old Tampa stomping grounds.

Behind the wheel will be a strong lineup of Will Stevens, Yifei Ye, and Antonio Felix De Costa, who just won last weekend’s Formula E Cape Town e-Prix with a pair of stunning overtakes.

This isn’t Brady’s first brush with racing. He’s been on hand for the Monaco Grand Prix before and even hucked a couple of passes to F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo while on a yacht in the Monaco harbor.

The WEC season gets underway at Sebring on March 17. The Le Mans 24 Hours will run on June 10 and 11.

