VIDEO: F1’s Daniel Ricciardo Takes In First NFL Game, Warms Up With Pal Josh Allen

Australian Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo took a trip to his first NFL game last month to catch the Bills and Jets at MetLife Stadium, and now the Bills have put out a behind-the-scenes video.

There’s no secret Daniel Ricciardo is a big fan of the United States. He uses the No. 3 as a tip of the cap to Dale Earnhardt Sr. and usually shows up to the United States Grand Prix in Austin decked out in a cowboy hat.

As such, Ricciardo — who wrapped up his final race for McLaren last month and will now be the reserve driver for Red Bull — took a shine to American Football and adopted the Bills as his favorite team.

Considering Ricciardo has spent the last decade-plus racing on Sundays during a good chunk of the NFL season he was never able to make it to a game. However, he managed to sneak over to the Bills’ November 6 trip to the Meadowlands which fell between the Mexican and Brazilian Grands Prix.

Ricciardo Had One Heck Of A First NFL Game

Ricciardo had a first NFL game experience that blows most people’s first games to shreds.

You thought it was cool that you ate ice cream out of a souvenir helmet? Well, he got to warm up with Josh Allen.

Ricciardo was in awe while taking in the sights and sounds of Bill’s warm-ups.

“I really like my career, don’t get me wrong,” said the man with 8 Grand Prix victories to his credit. “But I’m so envious. I just want to be out there.”

The good news for Ricciardo was that he did get to go out there to toss the pigskin around with his pal Josh Allen (although he did need to find someone to hold his giant cutout of Allen’s head while he did it).

This was the first time Ricciardo got to check out Allen’s office, but he was just returning the favor. Earlier this year, Allen was on hand to watch Ricciardo race in the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo walks through the Miami Grand Prix paddock with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now that we’ve seen Danny Ric toss a football around, maybe he can pull a few strings so we can see Josh Allen squeeze his 6-foot-5 frame into the cockpit of an F1 car and turn a few laps during a Grand Prix weekend.

Actually, on second thought, the Bills may not be too fond of that idea.

Unfortunately, for Ricciardo, his team lost that game 20-17. However, the Bills will be out for revenge when they host the Jets this weekend.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle