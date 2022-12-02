Josh Allen Continues To Be America’s QB With Awesome Post-Game Moment

Josh Allen continues being America’s QB both on and off the field this season. The electric Buffalo Bills’ QB slayed the Patriots Thursday night, throwing for a pair of touchdowns in an easy 24-10 win to retake first place in the AFC East.

After the game, as Allen was walking off the field, he heard a voice from one of the few folks left in the stadium. It was a young kid way up in the stands, wearing an Allen No. 17 jersey and screaming his name.

Our man heard him loud and clear and invited him on down for a little 1-on-1 followed by his signature.

Josh Allen is a man of the people for Buffalo Bills

Love it. Josh Allen is as beloved a figure in Buffalo as I can remember, and he doesn’t take anything for granted.

Also, LOVE that he’s a big Scott Van Pelt guy, too. SVP seems like one of the very few people at ESPN who’s tolerable at this point, so I’m down with that.

PS: How about the Ryan Fitzpatrick jersey, too? Talk about the Original America’s QB!

Allen and the Bills have rattled off three straight dubs after that disastrous loss to Minnesota, and they were in complete control Thursday against the Pats.

New England, by the way, STINKS. Seriously, that team is garbage. And guess what?! For some reason, we get them in primetime AGAIN new week!

Josh Allen is the most beloved sports figure in Buffalo in a long, long time. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

That’s three straight nationally televised, primetime games for the 6-6 New England Patriots, who are led by Mac Jones, who told his OC Thursday night that the offense stinks.

Anyway, back to Josh Allen …

He’s a man of the people, knows he’s an absolute superstar, and still has time for the young buck’s in the stands waiting for his autograph.

Impossible not to like, and that’s coming from a Miami Dolphins fan.