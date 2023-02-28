New Report About Tom Brady’s Future May Be Funniest Yet As Retired QB Kicks Tires On Comedy Roast

Videos by OutKick

Tom Brady is retired from the NFL. The 45-year-old has filed his papers to the league (even though that doesn’t really mean anything) and is walking away from the game after 23 years.

Or so he says. Brady, obviously, unretired before so it is always possible that he could do it again.

But it doesn’t seem like it. Brady is on to the next chapter of his career.

Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures’ “80 For Brady” at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

What does Tom Brady’s future entail?

Well, a new report from RadarOnline (?) has suggested that Brady is getting into stand-up comedy. It also says that his decision to punt his $375 million deal with Fox to 2023 was a “last-ditch effort” to win back Gisele Bündchen.

That is a real thing that RadarOnline actually published as truth while citing “a source who heard the football star’s material.” Huh?!?!?!?!?!?!

The greatest quarterback of all-time retired from football to become a stand-up comedian while trying to rekindle the flame with his ex-wife instead of joining the Fox broadcast booth. Interesting.

Look, I’m not going to rule this out. There is always the chance that RadarOnline got this right.

Maybe Brady will soon announce a world tour as a headlining comedian. Wouldn’t that be something?

With that said— uh… yeah… no… Brady is not going to leave football to become a stand-up before beginning his career an on-air color commentator for more than $30 million a year.

This report may be be the most insane since the rumor that Brady took time away from training camp to be on The Masked Singer. Actually, it’s probably more insane.

Although Brady is definitely not trying to become a comedian, he is kicking the tires about an opportunity to tell some jokes and have some jokes told at his expense. According to TMZ, Brady has talked with Netflix about a roast, tentatively titled ‘The Greatest Roast of All-Time.’

It sounds like RadarOnline’s sources got this one a bit twisted. It just wasn’t really close… like, at all…

At least they were swinging for the fences, I guess? And perhaps they will get the last laugh?!

Keep an eye on Brady’s social media for an announcement about his comedy tour! El-oh-el.