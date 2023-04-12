TikTok Star Alix Earle, Who Dumped MLB Boyfriend For Ignoring Her On Instagram, May Now Be Dating Braxton Berrios

Videos by OutKick

Alix Earle, TikTok’s ‘It’ girl who posts video of herself putting makeup on and recently became a Victoria’s Secret model, may have bagged another professional athlete.

At least that’s what internet detectives (want to?) believe.

Drum roll please!

Many in the industry believe Earle and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios are the next power couple in the sports-dating landscape. Berrios, if you recall, recently dumped (or was dumped by) longtime girlfriend Sophia Culpo — Olivia’s younger sister.

Sophia made that announcement back on March 22 — five days after the Dolphins brought Braxton Berrios, a former UM stud, back home.

Mix in a suspicious Alix Earle TikTok from March 21, and we could have an absolute bombshell on our hands.

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios speculation runs rampant

Before we speculate who that sushi dinner was meant to be shared with, it’s important to first revisit how one Alix Earle became famous in the first place.

Late last year, the current UM business school student made headlines by allegedly dumping her MLB boyfriend Tyler Wade — a second baseman for the Angels at the time — because he wouldn’t post pictures of the two on her Instagram page.

OutKick, of course, covered that like the OJ trial.

From Joe Kinsey himself:

“Post me, b-tch,” Alix Earle announced on a December 19 TikTok Live video.

Wade appeared on several Alix Earle content pieces including shirtless on one of her wildly crazy popular “Get Ready With Me” videos.

There were other videos from Earle. She was clearly into Wade. The problem: He wasn’t that into her.

Fast-forward a few months, and it appears the stars may have aligned for Earle and Berrios, who was signed by the Dolphins in the middle of March.

Alix’s sushi TikTok video was posted one day before news of Berrios’ and Culpo’s split hit the internet, and rumors have been running rampant ever since.

The ultra-popular Instagram page Deuxmoi only threw gas on the fire with this heater of a post a few days later.

Don’t know who Myles Shears is, but Google tells me he celebrated a birthday on Feb. 1. Google also tells me the Pegasus race was held just three days prior.

Do with that information what you wish.

Finally, a quick peak at Braxton’s Instagram shows me he was at Ultra a few weeks ago down in Miami — along with just about everyone else.

And while Alix Earle was nowhere to be found on his page, she was certainly in attendance according to her TikTok.

What a Justin Thomas cameo! Didn’t see that coming.

Anyway, the internet has basically gone ahead and connected the dots already, so these two are already together in their eyes.

Stay tuned, and buckle up.