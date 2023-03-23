Sophia Culpo Is On The Market: Breaks Up With NFL WR Giving Countless Dudes False Hope

Videos by OutKick

Gentleman, start your doomed-to-fail Instagram DMing: Sophia Culpo is back on the market.

Culpo, the younger sister of Olivia Culpo, who is in a long-term relationship with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, announced on TikTok that she is single.

She had previously been in a year-long relationship with former New York Jets and current Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

The second half of the “Single Sisters” is Culpo’s older sister, Aurora. Last year, the 33-year-old filed for divorce from her husband of three years amid allegations that he cheated on her.

Sophia explained the situation to her fans, many of whom know her from the family’s reality series The Culpo Sisters.

“In other exciting news, so, if you followed along on my family’s show, you know I used to live with Olivia and then I moved to the East Coast with my ex, and now I’m back in California,” Sophia explained.

“I have a new apartment that I’m moving into. I just have to go back to New Jersey and get all of my stuff, which I’ve been kind of avoiding just ’cause moving out of a long-term relationship where you guys live together, that’s really hard.”

There’s your confirmation, that the 26-year-old Culpo is back to being single.

No, you don’t have a shot.

Yeah; like I said, no shot.

