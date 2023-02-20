Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey Enjoy Cabo Vacation With Gracie Hunt Cameo

Videos by OutKick

Christian McCaffrey seems to be taking the 49ers’ NFC title game loss pretty well. Of course, dating Olivia Culpo doesn’t hurt, either.

The Sports Illustrated model has been posting a couple Instagram heaters from her vacation to Cabo, and it appears to one hell of a star-studded trip.

I’m talking several big-time players, including McCaffrey (duh), fellow 49ers players George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk and their wives, sister Sophia Culpo and Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt!

Talk about a fiesta!

Olivia Culpo and her sister.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are NFL’s power couple.

Sophia Culpo.

Buenos tardes, Olivia Culpo!

Olivia Culpo, Gracie Hunt enjoy some quiet time in Cabo

Not a bad little way to unwind from a punishing NFL season.

Culpo and McCaffrey have been dating for over three years now, and it appears there’s no slowing down.

Hard to believe McCaffrey’s already been in the NFL six seasons now, but this latest one was by far his best.

The former Stanford stud was (thankfully) traded to the 49ers ahead of the trade deadline last fall, then went on to lead the team all the way to the NFC title game before getting throttled by Philadelphia.

Of course, that kept the Niners out of the Super Bowl, where they would’ve faced the Chiefs. Judging by the below dinner picture, looks like it would’ve been a friendly showdown!

As for the Hunt family, looks like Gracie, mother Tavia and father Clark were all south of the border celebrating Clark’s birthday. Not a bad way to ring in your 58th year, I’d say! What a few weeks it’s been for that family.

Cheers to many more, Clark. And Gracie, hope this doesn’t interfere with your marathon training.

Looks like Gracie Hunt met up with the 49ers players and WAGS for a Cabo dinner!