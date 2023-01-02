Olivia Culpo Starts 2023 By Partying With Other 49ers WAGs In Vegas, Then Paying For It

Olivia Culpo rang in the new year by already checking off one item on her bucket list: partying with other San Francisco 49ers WAGS.

Her words, not mine.

The Sports Illustrated model and girlfriend of 49ers’ star RB Christian McCaffrey has been with the team ever since the 49ers traded for McCaffrey back in October, but apparently hasn’t had time party with the other gals.

Fortunately for everyone involved, that changed over the weekend when Culpo hit the clubs in Las Vegas with Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk, the wives of George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk. The Niners were in Sin City for the weekend ahead of their Sunday showdown with the Raiders.

Culpo let the world know she was getting ready to pop champagne with her 49er counterparts in the only way mid-20-year-old women can nowadays: TikTok.

“This is the first time I’m hanging out with all of the other WAGs, wives and girlfriends, and I’m so excited!” Culpo said in the video, which was a lot of fun to sit through just waiting for that line.

Just kidding, she did makeup the entire time and it was painful.

“Everything’s just so much more fun with a good group of girls, or guys for that matter, just a good group of good people,” Culpo continued.

Olivia Culpo parties with other 49ers WAGs, including Claire Kittle (second from left).

Olivia Culpo pays for New Year’s Eve partying

Good to see the 49ers WAGs getting together to celebrate the new year. Don’t know why it took so long for them to invite Olivia, but maybe it’s a harder group to get into than you’d think?

I don’t know, but one thing’s for sure … Claire Kittle certainly seems like the ring leader here. An absolute vet, just like her husband.

Anyway, seems like the girls had a fun time and I’m sure they were back at the motel and in bed by 11. Lights out!

Just kidding. It appears they partied like rock stars and Olivia was FEELING it on gameday. We think.

Olivia may be trying to make a funny here and keep us guessing, but I ain’t falling for it.

Culpo is 100% the friend that shows up the next day feeling like she got run over by a truck, and my guess is Sunday’s wild 49ers-Raiders game was TOUGH to sit through.

But hey, looks like our girl made it all the way through and even got her NYE kiss from Christian. What a weekend!