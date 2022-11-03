Olivia Culpo Went Topless For Recent Photo Shoot

Things have been looking up for Olivia Culpo lately. It’s been win after win for her and those around her. The model, reality star, and NFL WAG took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her latest win.

Olivia’s latest win was a photo shoot for the Italian fashion magazine L’Officiel Italia. She was excited to share what she created for the magazine with “the insanely talented team.” She said of the photo shoot, “I absolutely loved this shoot!”

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo at 49ers vs Rams (Image Credit: Olivia Culpo/Instagram)

The black and white pictures Olivia shared from the photo shoot include leather, fishnets, and a couple shots without a top on. Another way to put it is she has all of her bases covered here.

As I previously mentioned Olivia and those around her have been racking up the wins. This look at her photo shoot comes just days before the debut of her new reality show with her sisters Olivia and Aurora called The Culpo Sisters.

The photo shoot also comes a couple of weeks after her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey was traded to the 49ers. He went from a team going nowhere in Carolina to a team expected to contend in the NFC West in San Francisco.

Big Things Are On The Way For Olivia Culpo And Company

After getting his feet wet in his first game with the 49ers, McCaffrey had a big game in last Sunday’s win over the Rams.

He threw for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass, and scored one on the ground in a 31-14 win.

It’s going to be difficult for the debut of her reality show to top that performance by the 26-year-old running back or her topless photo shoot. But as all things continue to work out in her favor, the show should do just fine.