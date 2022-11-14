Olivia Culpo: I Think Christian McCaffrey’s Helmet Broke My Jaw

Pray for Olivia Culpo.

The former Miss Universe suffered a helmet-to-helmet collision with boyfriend Christian McCaffrey Sunday night on the Levi’s Stadium sideline before a critical 22-16 win over the Chargers.

“I just gave Christian a hug. He was wearing his helmet and I think he just broke my jaw when he came forward and gave me a hug,” Olivia Culpo told her Instagram Story audience, who tunes in for such life updates. “And I have a whole new respect for the game now.”

Sooooo dramatic.

OC, you get to wear a helmet during the game. It’s not like some linebacker comes up and Christian gets to drill him in the jaw with his Riddell.

OMG, the former Miss Universe’s money-maker face could have been destroyed by her boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey’s helmet. Thankfully, everyone is OK. / Instagram Story

Listen, in a battle over which NFL girlfriend/wife is the most annoying, Olivia Culpo is rising up the ranks. Patrick Mahomes’ wife is the reigning NFL Annoying Wife/Girlfriend MVP and she’ll have a lock on that title for the next 20 years, but there’s a real power struggle going on behind her.

Culpo is somewhere around a No. 12 seed. She’s fully capable of upsetting a No. 5 seed at any moment. I’m talking a battle against someone like Baker Mayfield’s wife. That’s a matchup Culpo can win – easy.

In fact, Mayfield’s wife, clearly understanding her husband’s career is about to enter the backup stage for the rest of his career, has gone quiet. Now she posts about her Goldendoodle.

Meanwhile, Culpo escaped from the hell that is the Carolina Panthers franchise and now finds herself enjoying life with a team that has a 65% probability of making the NFC playoffs thanks to Jimmy G. perfectly managing this team her boy toy McCaffrey posting four touchdowns in three games since being traded to San Francisco.

Buckle up, Olivia Culpo’s dumb content is just starting to heat up.