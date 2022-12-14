TikTok Inclusivity Police Remove OutKick Video For ‘Hateful Ideology’; We Said Biological Men Are Different Than Biological Women

Now that Twitter’s been buttoned up, maybe we can convince Elon Musk to take a crack at the Inclusivity Police over at TikTok?

On Wednesday, the dummies in charge decided to remove an OutKick video that went after the Transgenderism-In-Sports Epidemic we’re all dealing with in 2022.

And by “went after,” I mean OutKick staffer Hayley Caronia literally just stated facts that TikTok moderators apparently thought were too mean for its platform. You know, the same platform that looks the other way as teens regularly prance around in little more than a napkin for the world to see.

So, like any good Big Tech company would do, the site removed the video from its platform, slapped a couple ‘You’re mean!’ labels on poor Hayley’s account and accused OutKick of “being hostile toward people with protected attributes.”

How dare us! If we’re being honest, though, that’s probably among the nicer things OutKick founder Clay Travis is labeled every single day, so we can’t complain too much.

Anyway, thanks to Elon and the now much-saner Twitter spaces, Hayley was able to post this horrible, offensive TikTok on Twitter.

NSFW!

This TikTok I made for @Outkick got taken down for promoting “hateful ideology.” The truth is terrifying to some. pic.twitter.com/yt3uk8YrJq — Hayley Caronia (@hayleycaronia) December 14, 2022

TikTok removes video about transgenderism in sports for being too hateful

The nerve. Lock her up and throw away the key, Griner style!

(She’s been freed, we can joke about it now, right? Guess we’ll soon find out.)

I just don’t see what we did wrong here, do you? OutKick and Hayley are literally just relaying information from Professional Disc Golf!

On second thought, I bet this is the line that sent the holier-than-thou moderators over at TikTok HQ into an absolute panic while simultaneously seeking out their emotional support animals:

“When the best females in the world are actually males, that’s when you know the feminist movement has officially failed.”

Just imagine the pretzel their brains were put into upon stumbling over that one-liner.

If there’s one thing the left can’t handle, it’s the collision of their virtue-signaling worlds. Not to mention, pinning the ‘Me Too movement’ against the ‘transgender movement’ backs them into a corner so small the only plausible thing to do is to remove the video ASAP.

And how about Hayley doing a little #research of her own, too, and educating us on the average female testosterone levels? Did you know what a nanomole was before today? Me neither.

And now, the poor TikTok community won’t, either. Tisk, tisk.

Never quote Joe Rogan and expect to get away with it.

OutKick TikTok brings in Joe Rogan, which is never smart

As if all of that wasn’t enough to push us over the edge, Hayley ends by quoting … Joe Rogan! The left HATES Joe Rogan.

Ever since he took Trump’s advice and popped a couple horse pills to beat COVID, Rogan’s been public enemy No. 1 on social media.

Can’t be using a Joe Rogan quote and expect your video to pass the TikTok sniff test, OutKick. Hayley should’ve known better. She’ll learn from this.

Anyway, head over to Twitter if you want to see this awful video. Thank goodness Elon cleaned house so we can show it there.

PS: Sorry to the TikTok police for our hateful ideology. I’d like to tell you that it won’t happen again, but if that’s really the line, we’ll surely cross it again.

Probably even at some point later today.

Hell, maybe we just did.