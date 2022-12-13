Professional Disc Golf Effectively Bans Transgender Players From Competing In Women’s Division

In a stunning development that very few saw coming, the Professional Disc Golf Association announced Monday that transgender players will effectively be banned from playing in the women’s division.

This news comes after biological male disc player Natalie Ryan began to dominate the women’s division this summer and climbed all the way to a No. 5 world ranking in the women’s division.

It appears Ryan’s run, which had been profitable — $9,000 for winning a tournament in Massachusetts — is officially over based on the new rules which go into effect January 1, 2023. Based on the new rules PDGA announced Monday, the Disc Golf Pro Tour announced it will follow the new transgender rules at pro major events where Ryan was starting to destroy biological females.

Biological male disc golfer Natalie Ryan took home first place & $9,000 at the MVP Open at Maple Hill by beating biological females. / Disc Golf Pro Tour / Twitter

“Players who were assigned male gender at birth are eligible to compete in the gender-based FPO division at PDGA Pro Majors only if the criteria in C.3 is met,” the PDGA writes in its new gender-based division policy.

Criteria C.3 now reads:

Players are only eligible to compete in the gender-based FPO division at PDGA Pro Majors (Champions Cup, USWDGC, European Open, and Pro Worlds) if they began medical transition during Tanner Stage 2 or before age 12, whichever is later. The player must also continuously maintain a total testosterone level in serum below 2.0 nmol/L.

According to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Tanner Stage 2 for males begins at around 11.5 years of age when “the testes and penis begin to increase in size.”

Based on these new rules, biological male Natalie Ryan, who won the women’s 2021 U.S. Distance Championship, will no longer qualify as a female competitor at professional disc golf major competitions.

Monday, Ryan released a statement on the news and it sounds like the trans community is about to unleash its wrath on the disc golf bros.

Biological male Natalie Ryan will not be eligible to compete in the female division at Professional Disc Golf Association events in 2023 based on new rules that will go into effect on January 1, 2023. / Professional Disc Golf Tour

“Time for the fight of my life to kick off, I will absolutely not take this sitting down. Stay tuned for what’s to come,” Ryan said on Instagram.

“I’m incredibly saddened and hurt by this announcement. I did everything I could to speak on behalf of inclusion, but the PDGA board of directors had a decision made before I even set foot in that room. One thing is clear to me: This change was never about fairness.

“If fairness was the boards only priority the would have removed all trans women from competition. This decision send a clear message: The board doesn’t want to see me succeed. They don’t care about local trans women or semi pro trans women nor masters trans women. This is about my success and their aversion to it.

“As much as I want to tell all of you to never renew your membership again, I’m not going to do that. This decision provides no resolution since I still have every intention of winning FPO events. I’m going to urge you to stay members and fight them with your vote during the next election in 2023.

“We can elect more forward thinking, progressive people we can push this biotry out of our sport. The PDGA board chose to shrink the sport, so it is our turn to grow past their hatred and truely make this sport welcoming to everyone.”

In an interesting twist, Natalie Ryan had nothing to say to the biological women who will now get their biological female division back. This is reminiscent of University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas having nothing to say to the biological females who lost out on a national championship they’d worked their entire lives for to a biological male.

Monday, the disc golf world took a step towards restoring fairness in sports. Now it must stand strong with that decision and reject the idea of bending a knee when the wokes at CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, CBS, the Washington Post and the New York Times come calling.

Give it a couple of days. There will be headlines.