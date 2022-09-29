Biological Male Is Starting To Dominate Women’s Disc Golf, But Competitors Mostly Stay Quiet

Well, well, well … look what we have here from the world of women’s disc golf. The biological males have come for one of the wokest sports on the planet. Disc golf is now having its Lia Thomas moment to the delight of those who don’t have a problem with the destruction of female athletics.

Biological male Natalie Ryan, who reportedly has been playing disc golf for three years, is suddenly the No. 5-ranked female disc golfer in the world. The sport has watched as Ryan has started to dominate the top U.S. biological female competitor, Paige Pierce.

In an extensive report published Wednesday in Quillette, reporter Jonathan Kay laid out the state of women’s professional disc golf. Kay writes about how Ryan is the sport’s equivalent of Lia Thomas, a biological male swimmer who decided to compete for the University of Penn as a female. Thomas of course went on to defeat three biological female Olympic medalists for a title at the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships.

Biological male Natalie Ryan is quickly rising up the women’s disc golf world rankings after winning two of the biggest cash prizes of the season / Professional Disc Golf Association

As Kay points out, Ryan showed up to July’s Great Lakes Open in Milford, Mich., and took home $6,000 for a first-place performance. The event was supposed to be a major moment for equality in sports as disc golf had the same first-place prize money for men and women. Then two biological men won both divisions.

It was at this event that Natalie Ryan beat the current world’s No. 2 female player Pierce by four strokes (or whatever they call it in disc golf) and the No. 4-ranked Ohn Scroggins by three strokes to take home the top money.

Disc Golf Female Competitors Feel Pressure To Stay Quiet

Then at the most recent Disc Golf Pro Tour event held in Leicester, Mass., Ryan once again won a big-time tournament (+1) and took home $9,000 by defeating the world’s No. 1 ranked female competitor Kristin Tattar, who won $6,000. Pierce finished third ($4,000).

After a playoff at the Playoffs, Natalie Ryan left with the W pic.twitter.com/fVODu16fva — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) September 25, 2022

To put this all in perspective, entering the 2022 season, Paige Pierce was the female division’s all-time top earner with $309,420 earned over 310 events (144 wins). She’s a five-time Disc Golf world champion.

Like in the Lia Thomas situation where Penn teammates were afraid to use their names while talking to OutKick out of fear they’d be attacked and canceled, Jonathan Kay reports for Quillette that biological females on the Disc Golf Pro Tour are feeling the same pressure to stay quiet by a woke sport that prides itself on being an outlet for outcasts who might like to smoke a little weed and listen to Phish.

Biological male disc golfer Natalie Ryan took home first place & $9,000 at the MVP Open at Maple Hill by beating biological females / Disc Golf Pro Tour / Twitter

But two anonymous female competitors stepped up, anonymously, to give Kay a better perspective on how advantages Ryan holds over the division.

“I would say that one of the biggest advantages of the [male-bodied] players is their ability to scramble in tight situations when a disc goes off the fairway, to just stand there and blast a shot through the woods,” one competitor told Ryan. “I’ve seen both [trans player] Chloe [Alice] and Natalie [Ryan] do this. They’re just standing still and throw the kind of [forehand shot] that I’ve never seen a female throw even under perfect conditions.”

Female Competitor: ‘Ryan’s Form Isn’t Even Good’

“What makes it worse is that Ryan’s form isn’t even that good,” a different female source told Ryan. “If it were, she’d be out-throwing us by even more. So while the rest of us spend years refining our form, trying to keep up and get more distance, she’s been in the sport only—what?—three years or something. And she’s already said [publicly], ‘Oh, I’ve got my form down. I don’t need to practice that.’”

As expected, Ryan disagrees with the assessment that there’s an advantage to a biological male participating as a transgender female.

“That’s not true. Paige (Pierce) out-drove me almost every hole out here today,” Ryan said after winning the Michigan event at the end of July. “The people that are out there that think I don’t deserve to be here haven’t realized that I can’t do anything in this sport better than anyone else. I do some things very well, but I don’t do things the best across the board.”

In a wild twist nobody saw coming, Ryan won the 2021 U.S. Distance Championship women’s division with a throw of 458 feet.

On Aug. 2, a day after Ryan’s claims about not having advantages were posted on YouTube, the Disc Golf Pro Tour released a statement reiterating its stance on biological males competing in the women’s division. The DGPT noted Ryan’s “historic victory” while adding clarity to its position on trans athletes.

“The [Professional Disc Golf Association] currently follows the most recent version of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) standards surrounding eligibility for play in gender-based divisions,” the statement read.

The PDGA claims male-to-female competitors must be taking hormone therapy treatments for 12 months before being allowed to compete in the female division. The rules also state the competitor’s testosterone level has to be below 10 nmol/L for at least 12 months before competing. And the testosterone level must stay below 10 nmol/L.

Based on Ryan’s reporting, there are questions about whether anyone is even watching the rules the PDGA claims to have in place.

Where Does Biological Female Disc Golf Go From Here?

The battles will continue on social media as the disc golf woke leadership continues its charade of classifying Ryan as a female competitor. It appears Paige Pierce will continue to watch money be stolen out of her pocket while being a good soldier like the U.S. Olympic medalists who had to keep their mouths shut as Lia Thomas was taking NCAA titles off their mantles.

“Great fight out there, Natalie,” Pierce commented this week on a Natalie Ryan post celebrating the victory at the MVP Open in Massachusetts.

“(D)on’t give props to this person, everything you worked for your whole life to this point is being taken away right in front of your eyes,” an Instagram user fired back.