Lia Thomas Addresses Olympic Aspirations During Softball Interview With ‘GMA’/ESPN

Either NCAA champion Penn transgender swimmer Lia Thomas is the worst interview subject of all time or the liberal media outlets that continue to get the interviews are absolutely terrified to ask real questions about real emotions felt by biological women who have been destroyed in athletic competition by Thomas.

In Thomas’ latest ‘exclusive’ interview, “Good Morning America” / ESPN somehow snagged an interview and we learned very little to nothing new from the Sports Illustrated interview that was published in early March before Thomas became a female NCAA swimming national champion over a pool full of biological females.

The biggest news here is that for the first time, Thomas says on video that the 2024 Olympic Women’s Swimming trials are on the table. “I intend to keep swimming,” Thomas tells ABC News’ Juju Chang. “It’s been a goal of mine to swim at Olympic trials for a very long time, and I would love to see that through.”

Lia Thomas sat down with ABC News/”GoodMorning America”/ESPN for a softball interview where Thomas continues to play victim / ABC News

We knew from the SI interview that Thomas wanted to make the 2024 Olympic team. That’s not new.

Here’s the question that Thomas refuses to answer: Do you believe you have zero physical advantage in having been born a male and having gone through puberty as a male?

“There are some who look at the data…(dramatic pause) and suggest…that you’re enjoying a competitive advantage, what do you say to that,” Chang timidly asks Thomas.

EXCLUSIVE: "Trans people don't transition for athletics. We transition to be happy and authentic and our true selves."



Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas speaks out to @JujuChangABC about backlash and future plans to compete. https://t.co/UFQOgMNBLj pic.twitter.com/FJcmyEChi9 — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 31, 2022

Oh boy, oh boy…we might get a real answer on this question. Let’s see how this goes.

“There’s a lot of factors that go into a race and how well you do and the biggest change for me is that I’m happy,” a smirking Thomas tells Chang. “And sophomore year, when I had my best times competing with the men I was miserable. And so having that be lifted is incredibly relieving and allows me to put my all into training and to racing.

“Trans people don’t transition for athletics. We transition to be happy and authentic and our true selves. Transitioning to get an advantage is not something that ever factors into our decisions.”

Chang responds, “You didn’t transition to win medals?”

“No,” Thomas answers.

SO THEN DON’T GO UP ON A PODIUM AND ACCEPT A WOMEN’S NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SWIMMING TROPHY.

Penn swimmer Lia Thomas accepts the winning trophy for the 500 Freestyle finals as second place finisher Emma Weyant and third place finisher Erica Sullivan watch during the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 17, 2022, at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta Georgia. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

ASK THE QUESTION, JUJU. WHY DID YOU GO UP AND ACCEPT THAT TROPHY?

WHAT DO YOU SAY TO THE TEAMMATES WHO WERE LEFT IN TEARS WHEN YOU WERE KICKING THEIR BIOLOGICAL ASSES AT MEETS IN DECEMBER?

Why isn’t Juju asking the question, “Would you have a problem competing in women’s athletics, but not factoring in the medal ceremonies?”

Let’s not forget that Thomas didn’t have a problem taking home a fifth-place trophy after tying Kentucky swimmer during a race at the NCAA Championships while Gaines was sent home with nothing — “I just want you to know that we respect you and admire your swim so much, but we just want Lia to hold the fifth-place trophy,” Gaines was told by an NCAA official — and still hadn’t received her fifth-place trophy from the NCAA weeks after the event.

Boy, you sure would think that if Thomas just wanted to be happy, those trophies wouldn’t be so important.

You take it, Riley. I’m just happy to be here competing and that’s enough for me.

Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines holding her temporary NCAA trophy while Thomas cherishes the fifth-place trophy they tied for at the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Instead, Riley Gaines and the biological female members of the 2020 Olympic women’s swimming team who were beaten in the NCAA 500-freestyle race were left with this message.

“Trans women are not a threat to women’s sports,” Thomas told JuJu Chang with a straight face.

There was no response from Chang.

There are two choices when it comes to men competing in women's sports.@ClayTravis believes the decision is pretty clear.



Watch the full video here: https://t.co/VIQLfeM6ug pic.twitter.com/U0AV1jp9i9 — The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (@clayandbuck) May 31, 2022

Meanwhile, the New York Times published a story Sunday in which Michael J. Joyner, a doctor at the Mayo Clinic who specializes in the physiology of male and female athletes, says testosterone is the “800-pound gorilla.”

“You see the divergence immediately as the testosterone surges into the boys,” Dr. Joyner told the Times. “There are dramatic differences in performances.”

The Thomas defenders will say that testosterone suppression equals the playing field.

“Lia Thomas is the manifestation of the scientific evidence,” Dr. Ross Tucker, a sports physiologist who is despised by the trans community, told the TImes. “The reduction in testosterone did not remove her biological advantage.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 18: Lia Thomas looks on prior to the start of the 200 Yard Freestyle during the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the campus of the Georgia Institute of Technology on March 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Comer/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

And now the fight between what’s fair rages on. The NCAA refused to get into the fight. Team USA has said it won’t stand in Thomas’ way. Olympic biological female swimmers refuse to be drawn into the fight.

Title IX lawyers have told OutKick that ultimately this war over transgender athletes infiltrating women’s athletics will end up at the Supreme Court.

“I think the answer to that is ‘yes,’” Roger Brooks, who serves as senior counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom, told OutKick, adding that court cases are mounting and it’s likely there will be more cases to come. “The law is not fast but within the next couple of years we’ll see a case about this issue in front of the Supreme Court.”

In the meantime, Thomas will be working on her Olympic dreams and looking for more outlets to throw softball questions her way.