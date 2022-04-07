Tiger Tracker: 2022 Masters Tournament

Happy Masters Day for those who celebrate, as the PGA Tour’s premier event has arrived.

On this April weekend, 91 of the best golfers in the world will battle it out for the green jacket and a lifetime invitation back to Augusta National Golf Club. Through the duration of Round 1 on Thursday, OutKick will be following along with Tiger Woods, who returns to the Tour for the first time since 2020.

Woods, who has defied the odds and made it back after a near-fatal car accident in February 2021, is part of the Round 1 featured groups. Woods, Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann will tee off at 11:04 a.m. ET, and every shot will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

2nd Hole: Pink Dogwood- 575 yards, Par 5

Crowd can breath as we head to the 575-yard, Par 5. Might have a chance to get on in two if he can stay away from the fairway bunkers. 3-wood is the choice of club on No. 2.

3-wood is the perfect choice as he lands it on the right side of the fairway, just short of the bunkers. About 270-275 yards on that one. Great point on TV broadcast. Nobody is running away, -1 is the top score with tough conditions. Tiger just needs to stay steady.

Tiger’s got 312 yards to go. OH HE LOVES IT. Strikes it with confidence and begins walking well before it lands before the bunker just off the green. He’s got a nice opportunity to give himself a great look at birdie here. About a 45-50-yard pitch coming.

Should be noted, no noticeable limp in his walking. That’s a great sign as Augusta National is the toughest course to walk. NBC’s Gary Koch told me last week that he used to get shin splints when he played here.

Drives it in low but not what he was looking for. TOUGH birdie putt coming up. 15-footer or so. If he makes this, Augusta National might ban a few patrons from attending ever again.

1st Hole: Tea Olive- 445 yards, Par 4

Here. We. Go. For the first time since the 2020 Masters Tournament, Tiger Woods will tee off at Augusta National. This is not an easy hole to start with and ranks as the 5th toughest hole.

Not a great start for Woods. It appears his tee shot is in the right side bunker. Slight club twirl but not a shot that probably deserved one. But he’s out here, which is already great. Crowd is obviously quite large following him. Buckle up, folks, we’ve got 18 holes to go.

HUGE break for Woods. He’s just short of the bunker on the right side. Should have a decent look at the green, 175 yards from the hole.

Not the hit he wanted. It trickles off the front of the green and he’ll have to chip on three. On the bright side, the swing looks pretty good thus far. Woods’ short game will be tested right away. Lot of green to work with, but lots of slopes.

Not a bad effort there on the chip. He’ll have a manageable 10-foot or so putt to save par. BOOM. Tiger walks it in and saves for Par! Like he’s never left! Huge ovation and he’ll go into No. 2 even.

What Is Tiger Wearing?

If you’re new here, then you might not yet understand this one. Anticipation of what Woods is wearing is just as anticipated as his walk up to the tee box and Thursday’s choice appears to be a black signature Woods Nike hat, pink signature Woods Nike mock neck polo and black signature Woods Nike pants — only a outfit that Woods could pull off.

Can Tiger Contend?

Since Tiger is still recovering from injury, OutKick’s Dr. David Chao isn’t expecting him to be in contention. The course itself is challenging to walk, and will be even more so after thunderstorms rolled in Wednesday.

“Let’s cheer Tiger on for his comeback and hope for some early excitement,” Chao wrote. “However, in the end, it seems too much to ask for a Sunday red-shirted charge up the leaderboard.”

But don’t tell Woods that. He’s long said that he wouldn’t enter a tournament if he thinks he can’t win. Although this time around would appear to be different, Woods’ unparalleled confidence isn’t wavering one bit. Asked during Tuesday’s press conference if he thinks he can win, Woods was straight up with his answer.

“I do,” Woods said.

Placing Bets On Tiger

For those looking to place bets on Woods winning his sixth Masters and 16th major, you can do so at FanDuel Sportsbook. Woods is +5000 to win, meaning a $20 bet wins $1,000.

While Woods winning would be the ultimate sports moment, rivaling his victory at Augusta National in 2019, OutKick’s Clay Travis is putting his money elsewhere.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 14: Tiger Woods (L) of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Travis’ picks for the weekend include Brooks Koepka (+2000), Rory McIlroy (+1600) and Justin Thomas (+1200). If any of Travis’ picks hit, that would mean yet another first-time winner at the Masters.

“I hope that I am wrong,” Travis said. “I hope that he [Woods] puts everybody’s doubts into his driver and uses it as motivation.”

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.