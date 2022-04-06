Betting Guide: The 2022 Masters at Augusta National

The Masters is one of the more exciting golf tournaments year after year. And with no clear-cut favorite to win this year and Tiger Woods’ announcement that he’ll tee it up at Augusta after doctors feared they’d have to amputate his leg only 14 months ago, it’s difficult not to be jacked up about this year’s tournament.

If you’re thinking about placing a wager or two on this year’s tournament, read along to see who we think has the best shot at winning a Green Jacket this year at Augusta National.

Best Bets to Win

Brooks Koepka (+1800 – $20 bet wins $380 ): Koepka seems to always play his best golf when it matters most. Just look at his record in majors since 2020 – T6, T4, T2, Cut (knee injury), T7, T29. Now with his most recent health issues behind him, I believe this is his tournament to lose.

Cameron Smith (+1500 – $20 bet wins $300 ): Smith has been on a roll recently with two wins in his last five starts. With three top-10 finishes in only five starts at Augusta National, Smith is also obviously comfortable with the course. Plus, I’m not betting against any golfer rocking a mullet.

Scottie Scheffler (+1500 – $20 bet wins $300 ): Scheffler is currently ranked No. 1 in the world and has won three times in his past five starts. I’ll play the hot streak rather than putting my money on some of the other favorites (see Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson) that haven’t quite been able to put everything together recently.

Xander Schauffele (+2400 – $20 bet wins $480 ): Schauffele has finished T3, T17, and T2 in the last three Masters. At +2400, I think there’s enough value here to warrant putting a few bucks on him to win.

Tiger Woods (+5000 – $20 bet wins $1000 ): Tiger is not likely to win given his recovery from his car accident in February 2021. On the other hand, I don’t think Tiger would play if he didn’t think he was capable of winning. All that said, we’ll all be glued to the screen when he’s playing, so why not make it even more interesting with a small bet on him to win. If these odds are a bit too long for you, consider taking Tiger to make the cut at +108.

First Round Leader

While not every player in the field is a good bet to win, everyone is more than capable of putting together a great round. For these First Round Leader (FRL) bets, I like to take a shot on some sleepers for around 0.25 units where I think there’s some value. Here are my picks for FRL:

Viktor Hovland – +2600

Si Woo Kim +5500

Sam Burns +3700

