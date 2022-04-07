Clay Travis Likes Odds Of These Golfers To Win The Masters

Though only one golfer can leave Augusta in a green jacket, there’s no limit to how much green can fill your pockets if you back the right pro.

Hours before The Masters tees off, Clay Travis, the founder of OutKick, has a few names in mind that could pay off in a big way.

“I’m gonna put money on Brooks Koepka at 19/1. On Rory McIlroy at 19/1. And on Justin Thomas at 13/1,” Travis said late Wednesday.

Clay’s three selections can all be considered reasonable longshots. However, one big name with even larger odds, Tiger Woods (50/1), is not on Travis’ list.

“It appears that Tiger Woods is actually going to play. Fingers crossed. He’s scheduled to tee off at 10:34 (am EST)…so that will be an electric moment in Augusta.”

Earlier Wednesday, Travis commented that he didn’t think Woods would make the cut, though he’s clearly pulling for the five-time Masters winner.

“I hope that I am wrong,” said Clay. “I hope that he puts everybody’s doubts into his driver and uses it as motivation.”

Largely because of Woods’ long layoff and the unknown surrounding his injuries, Clay’s putting his money the Koepka, McIlroy, Thomas trio. And remember, The Masters is a lot more fun when the golfers aren’t the only ones exiting the weekend with a bigger bank account.

*If you want to pony up some cash behind Clay’s picks or ride with another golfer, you can do so at FanDuel.com/Clay.

“I would encourage all of you to have some fun, get your bets in,” added Travis.

Odds are, it’ll be worth it.

