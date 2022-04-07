Tiger Woods Yells ‘F–k Off’ At His Golf Ball At The Masters

Tiger Woods had a hot mic f-bomb moment during his Thursday round at The Masters that was purely vintage Tiger.

Hitting a shot out of the pine straw at Augusta National, Tiger let a “f–k off” fly at his golf ball after his shot hit the green and rolled down to the fairway.

But everything was fine. Tiger was able to save par and he currently sits at Even through his first 10 holes.

Golf is just better when Tiger is f-bombing hot mics and giving the fans at home that fire and passion that we’ve all come to love. Plus, it reminds us of our own rounds and the 50 f-bombs we let fly on our way to a casual 89 on a muni track.

For more Tiger coverage, head over to OutKick’s Tiger Tracker where Nick Geddes is providing live updates on Tiger’s round.