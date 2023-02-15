Tiger Woods Shares Eye-Opening Comments About Competing, Idea Of Playing Not To Win

Videos by OutKick

Tiger Woods is teeing it up in this week’s Genesis Invitational, his first competitive start since The Open last July. As per usual, Woods’ mindset heading into the week is focused on winning the event, not just making the cut or being in contention come Sunday.

Realistically, given his lack of starts, injuries, and his recent admission of not being able to walk, those living in reality don’t exactly see Woods standing anywhere close to the winner’s circle on Sunday.

Woods’ brain doesn’t operate that way, however. Thoughts of playing not to win have never entered his mind and that continues to be the case at 47 years old.

“I have not come around to the idea of being – if I’m playing, I play to win. I know that players have played and they are ambassadors of the game and try to grow the game. I can’t have my mind, I can’t wrap my mind around that as a competitor,” Woods explained.

“If I’m playing in the event I’m going to try and beat you. I’m there to get a W, OK? So I don’t understand that making the cut’s a great thing. If I entered the event, it’s always to get a W.”

Such a great question from @KVanValkenburg, and it gets Tiger thinking and talking in a way you can tell is authentic and not canned. You can almost *see* him trying to work out his answer in real time. So good. pic.twitter.com/CaYDviIXCm — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) February 14, 2023

Maybe the most incredible aspect of Woods telling the world he’s playing to win is that it’s hard not to believe him.

READ: TIGER WOODS PAYS VISIT TO U.S. OPEN VENUE, LACC, ADDING MORE HYPE TO MAJOR SEASON

We’re talking about a player well beyond his prime, who is essentially walking on one leg, and someone who hasn’t been in contention in a tournament since the Farmers Insurance Open in 2020.

Yet, we’re also talking about arguably the greatest golfer to ever pick up a golf club who has 82 wins under his belt who also won the Masters four years.

Doubting Woods is never a wise decision. He still has plenty of self-belief and his fans will cling to that until the day comes when he officially steps away from the game.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris