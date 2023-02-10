Tiger Woods Announces He’ll Be Playing In The Genesis Invitational, Golf Twitter Reacts Accordingly

Videos by OutKick
After a six-month hiatus, Tiger Woods has announced that he will be teeing it up in next week’s Genesis Invitational.
While we did see Woods play in December’s PNC Championship alongside his son, Charlie, next week will be his first competitive start since The Open at St. Andrews in July 2022.
Many assumed that the first time we’d see Woods play this year would be at the Masters in April, but he’s clearly feeling healthy enough to give it a go next week at Riviera.
Woods circling next week’s Genesis for his return makes sense given that his foundation serves as host of the event.
Woods was set to play in the Hero World Challenge in December but withdrew prior to the first round explaining that he had developed plantar fasciitis. While detailing his latest injury, Woods admitted he couldn’t walk.
“I like playing, I like competing. But unfortunately, I can hit the golf ball and hit whatever shot you want. I just can’t walk,” Woods said late last year. “I can hit golf balls, it’s the walking that just hurts.”
Woods’ surprise announcement about teeing it up next week sparked quite a reaction on Twitter.
