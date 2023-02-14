Tiger Woods Pays Visit To U.S. Open Venue, LACC, Adding More Hype To Major Season

Videos by OutKick

Tiger Woods is set to make his first competitive start since last July at this week’s Genesis Invitational, but he made a quick stop at the site of this year’s U.S. Open, Los Angeles Country Club, to get his week going.

Given that Riviera Country Club, host of this week’s Genesis, is just seven miles away from LACC, the big cat going on a quick scouting trip to the venue makes plenty of sense.

The first photo appears to show Woods talking with Adam Scott. The two may have made a quick loop around LACC before turning their focus to the Genesis Invitational.

Los Angeles Country Club has never hosted a men’s major championship, so it’s a safe bet that the grounds were covered with some of the top players in the game this week with the PGA Tour hosting an event just down the street.

Woods announced last week that he would be teeing it up in this week’s Genesis Invitational, which came as a bit of a surprise. Many believed his first start would come in April at the Masters, but given that Woods and his foundation are hosts of the Genesis, him giving it a go this week makes plenty of sense.

The 47-year-old had to withdraw ahead of December’s Hero World Challenge explaining that he had developed plantar fasciitis.

“I like playing, I like competing. But unfortunately, I can hit the golf ball and hit whatever shot you want. I just can’t walk,” Woods said late last year. “I can hit golf balls, it’s the walking that just hurts.”

Woods’ last regular season PGA Tour start came in October 2020 at the ZoZo Championship.

