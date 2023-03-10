Tiger Woods Reportedly ‘Terrified’ Of Another Legal ‘Shakedown’ In Wake Of NDA Issues With Ex-Girlfriend

Videos by OutKick

Just when it looked like Tiger Woods was healthy, playing good golf and scandal-free, the 15-time major champ is right back in the spotlight.

And he reportedly ain’t happy about it. Can’t imagine why!

In case you missed it, Woods’ months-long legal battle with ex-girlfriend Erica Herman became public this week after Herman requested that he NDA with Tiger be nixed.

In court documents obtained by the NY Post, she did that by accusing Woods of sexual abuse, which could trigger the Speak Out Act, which allows such agreements to be voided if there’s proof of sexual assault or harassment.

Herman allegedly checked “yes” under a question asking if the case involved “allegations of sexual abuse.”

Sources close to Woods have now reportedly told People Magazine that the star golfer feels like this is “another shakedown” and yet another public fallout “terrifies him.”

“There’s a lot of panic right now,” the source added. “No one wants the details of a long relationship to be made public.”

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Source says Tiger Woods not happy with latest scandal

This story broke Monday and let me tell you, it has snowballed QUICKLY.

In court documents obtained by the Post, Herman – who started dating Woods in 2017 – alleges that she was convinced to “pack a suitcase for a short vacation and, when she arrived at the airport, they told her she had been locked out of her residence, in violation of the oral tenancy agreement and in violation of Florida law.”

Woods’ legal team then fired back, arguing that Herman needed to resolve “any and all disputes, claims or controversies” via arbitration given the terms of an NDA she signed in August 2017 when the pair started dating.

Then, earlier this week, Herman filed the new paperwork requesting the NDA be voided.

The insider added that the situation is a “nightmare” for Woods, who also reportedly believes the $30 million Herman is asking for in the filing “is ridiculous.”

“(Woods) has to decide whether it’s worth paying that amount so that this can go away,” the source continued. “Or else, will he see her giving an interview to Dr. Phil? He is trying to protect himself.”