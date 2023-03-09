Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Wants $30M, Claims She Was ‘Tricked’ Into Leaving His Mansion

Videos by OutKick

Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman says she was deliberately tricked into leaving his Florida mansion to go on a “short vacation” that turned into her being locked out of the mansion and the couple splitting up, according to court documents.

Herman, 38, is now engaged in a nasty dispute with the greatest golfer of all time over a non-disclosure agreement she signed in 2017.

Tiger Woods and ex-girlfriend Erica Herman during happier (or maybe not) times. / Getty Images

Let’s dig into this lawsuit to see exactly what Herman says Tiger was up to as their relationship ended in disaster:

• Erica claims she was tricked last October into leaving Tiger’s Jupiter mansion and the GOAT refused to let her back into the house.

• Erica says Tiger’s handlers told her to “pack a suitcase for a short vacation and, when she arrived at the airport, they told her she had been locked out of her residence, in violation of the oral tenancy agreement and in violation of Florida law,” according to her legal team.

• She further claims Tiger picked up the tab for a “hotel room and certain expenses” but that lasted a short period of time.

• Her belongings were yanked out of the mansion and $40,000 of her money was allegedly missing; Erica says Tiger’s handlers made “scurrilous and defamatory allegations about how she obtained the money.”

• Erica claims her and Tiger had and “oral agreement” stating that she could live at the Tiger mansion for 11 years and there were still five years remaining on that agreement.

• Because of those five years that she will not be allowed to live there, Erica’s team says she’s due $30 million in compensation. She further claims that she performed “valuable services” in exchange for living at the house rent-free.

• Tiger’s team says he dumped her, she yanked out all her stuff and the GOAT wanted her to know “she was no longer welcome in the residence.”

Now, keep in mind there’s this NDA from 2017 and Erica is fired up over how she can get out of that agreement. Let’s face it, she can make millions off telling Tiger stories to the highest bidder.

Monday, Herman’s team filed documents attempting to nullify the agreement based on “allegations of sexual assault,” which she checked “yes” on the court documents.

The next move, in this case, is for a judge to rule on the NDA and to tell Herman what she’s allowed to share — if anything — about her relationship with Tiger.

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman cheer on Rafael Nadal at 2019 US Open in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Whew.

Just as we were getting used to 47-year-old Tiger heading down the road to become the elder statesman of the golf world and to be the guy who put it all back together, along comes Erica and what looks like it could be a long drawn out court battle over money and that NDA.

We’re talking about a woman who worked as the general manager of Tiger’s restaurant in Jupiter. She was around during a Masters win. She was next to Tiger’s bed when he nearly lost his leg.

This woman has stories and you damn well better believe there are content factories out there that would like to have a sitdown with this woman.

Buckle up. This drama is a long way from being over.