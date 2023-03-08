Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Reportedly Seeking To Have NDA Nullified, Cites Sexual Assault Law

Videos by OutKick

Tiger Woods and his longtime girlfriend Erica Herman appear to have called it quits, and their split doesn’t appear to be going too smoothly.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Herman has filed papers seeking to have an NDA nullified that she claims Woods made her sign at the start of their relationship which began around six years ago.

Herman believes the NDA is being wrongfully enforced and argues that it should be declared “unenforceable” under the federal Speak Out Act. The act prohibits NDAs from being enforced that were agreed upon before a dispute arises involving sexual harassment and/or sexual assault.

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman celebrate at the 2019 Presidents Cup. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

Herman and Woods have not been spotted together publically in months as rumors began swirling that the two had called it quits quite some time ago.

READ: TIGER WOODS UNNECESSARILY APOLOGIZES FOR HIS TAMPON JOKE WITH JUSTIN THOMAS

Woods and Herman were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit in May of 2019 after a 24-year-old employee at the golfer’s restaurant, The Woods, crashed his car after being served alcohol one night while working as a bartender in December 2018.

Herman was the general manager of the restaurant at the time. Woods’ name was dropped from the suit in June 2019.