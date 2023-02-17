Tiger Woods Unnecessarily Apologizes for His Tampon Joke With Justin Thomas

Videos by OutKick

For some reason, Tiger Woods caved to the woke mob on Friday and apologized for his excellent joke with Justin Thomas.

Woods on Thursday essentially went viral for giving Thomas a tampon after outdriving him during the Genesis Open in Los Angeles.

READ: KISS MY PUTT: TIGER WOODS GIFTS JUSTIN THOMAS A TAMPON; PAIGE SPIRANAC COMMENTS ON SAVAGE MOVE

The outstanding joke made the photo immediately go viral.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 16: Tiger Woods of the United States (L) and Justin Thomas of the United States walk off the ninth tee during the first round of the The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 16, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

And Thomas’s reaction showed he thoroughly appreciated it as well.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 16: Tiger Woods of the United States and Justin Thomas of the United States walk across the ninth hole during the first round of the The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 16, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

But of course, as with anything funny in the modern world, the wokes went nuts.

READ: USA TODAY COLUMNIST SUGGESTS TIGER WOODS IS A TAMPON THIEF, IS IN SHAMBLES AFTER HIS JOKE WITH JUSTIN THOMAS

And so, on Friday, Woods apologized, saying if he “offended anybody,” that was not his intention.

Tiger Woods apologized for his joke with Justin Thomas at Riviera pic.twitter.com/hqvMT1X5dO — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 17, 2023

Unnecessary Apology from Woods

The apology from Woods was entirely needless.

Woke puritans have infiltrated the culture so completely that harmless private jokes between friends are now grounds to take offense.

Jokes that are legitimately funny or entertaining are almost universally seen as “offensive” by a Very Online mob of people with nothing better to do.

Perhaps that’s why traditional “comedians” like Stephen Colbert are so deeply unfunny. They can’t actually make jokes without fear of being forced to issue groveling apologies.

Woods should have said “it was a joke between friends” and left it at that. These days there’s always someone ready to take offense at everything anyone says or does.

Let them be offended, and let the rest of us laugh.