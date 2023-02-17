Kiss My Putt: Tiger Woods Gifts Justin Thomas A Tampon; Paige Spiranac Comments On Savage Move

Videos by OutKick

Tiger Woods’ got a message for Justin Thomas: plug up and shut up.

The all-time smack-talker is back to busting balls on the golf course at the 2023 Genesis Invitational.

Tiger pulled off a legendary stunt on Thursday when passed Justin Thomas on Hole 9 to hand off a gift that pulls at the (heart) strings.

Before thousands of spectators, Woods handed Thomas a tampon he had been carrying around until he finally reached JT to tell him to kiss his behind.

Thomas immediately threw it aside and wiped his hand on his Carolina blue sweater. Woods went in for a friendly side hug following Thomas’ disgust.

No matter the opinion on Tiger, the savagery on display at Genesis was pretty damn glorious. Period.

I was wondering what that was pic.twitter.com/U5ZBXtFsdn — 🇨🇦 Mark (@MarkFromTO) February 17, 2023

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA – Tiger Wood and Justin Thomas during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club (Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

Golfing hottie Paige Spiranac caught the cheeky move on Twitter and responded with a personal request for an ultimate face-off with a familiar Tiger adversary.

“I need a LIV vs PGA tour Ryder cup type event just so Tiger can give Phil a tampon after out driving him,” Spiranac tweeted.

“Tiger just carrying that in his bag?” one Twitter commenter asked.

If anyone’s seen Tiger Woods’ HBO documentary, they’re well aware this isn’t his first time carrying around a tampon.