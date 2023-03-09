Tiger Woods’ Mistress Rachel Uchitel Warns Erica Herman Over NDA Battle: ‘A Tiger Does Not Change Its Stripes’

Videos by OutKick

Rachel Uchitel, Tiger Woods’ former mistress, has a warning for Erica Herman in the wake of her legal battle with the 15-time major champion: buckle up.

Uchitel told the NY Post Thursday that Herman is “up against a machine now” just days after it went public that Herman is attempting to get out of her NDA with Woods.

“She’s up against a machine, she’s up against Goliath,” the 48-year-old said. “A tiger does not change its stripes.”

Rachel Uchitel has bad Tiger Woods memories.

Rachel Uchitel not confident in Tiger Woods legal battle

What a line from Uchitel right there. Ominous as hell.

Herman and Woods have been in a legal battle since October, but it’s all out in the open now.

In court documents obtained by the Post, Herman alleges that she was convinced to “pack a suitcase for a short vacation and, when she arrived at the airport, they told her she had been locked out of her residence, in violation of the oral tenancy agreement and in violation of Florida law.”

Woods’ legal team then fired back, arguing that Herman needed to resolve “any and all disputes, claims or controversies” via arbitration given the terms of an NDA she signed in August 2017 when the pair started dating.

Earlier this week, Herman filed new papers saying she wanted the NDA nixed while citing the Speak Out Act, which allows such agreements to be voided if there’s proof of sexual assault or harassment.

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Herman allegedly checked “yes” under a question asking if the case involved “allegations of sexual abuse.”

Uchitel, if you’ll remember, was one of several women Woods had affairs with during his marriage to Elin Nordegren.

She signed an $8 million NDA back in 2009, and told the Post Thursday that Herman’s fight “sounds familiar.”

“I’ve been through this. I spent many years fighting this, but who knows if she’s in the right or the wrong. But it doesn’t matter – I’m not here to judge her or the circumstances,” she added.