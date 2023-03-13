Tiger Woods Denies Ever Having An Oral Agreement With Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman About Living In His Mansion, Lawyer Says

Videos by OutKick

Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman is claiming that the two of them had an “oral agreement” in place stating that she could live in his Florida mansion for 11 years. Woods is unsurprisingly disputing Herman’s claim that there was ever an oral agreement in place.

News broke on March 8 that Woods and Herman had called it quits after she filed papers seeking to have an NDA nullified she claims the golfer made her sign at the start of their relationship six years ago. Herman cited the federal Speak Out Act which prohibits NDAs from being enforced that were agreed upon before a dispute arises involving sexual harassment and/or sexual assault.

From there the details of their split, and now lawsuit, have only gotten uglier.



In court documents obtained by the New York Post, Herman alleges that she was convinced to “pack a suitcase for a short vacation and, when she arrived at the airport, they told her she had been locked out of her residence, in violation of the oral tenancy agreement and in violation of Florida law.”

Herman, via a landlord filing, claimed that the alleged oral agreement ensured she could live in Woods’ home for 11 years and that she still has 5 years remaining on her tenancy. Court papers show that Herman believes she is entitled to roughly $30 million compensation.

Per the alleged agreement, Herman was not only Woods’ girlfriend but also a tenant inside his sprawling mansion. Woods allegedly agreed to provide her a home to live in, but essentially evicted her from his own house. Herman now believes she’s owed $30 million for her ‘troubles.’

Woods isn’t playing ball, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ:

“During their relationship, Mr. Woods invited Ms. Herman to live with him as his guest in the Residence,” Woods’ lawyer says in the documents. “Mr. Woods never negotiated an oral tenancy agreement with Ms. Herman. Nor was there ever a written tenancy agreement between Mr. Woods or the Trust, on the one hand, and Ms. Herman, on the other hand. Mr. Woods never transferred to Ms. Herman any ownership interest in or rights of possession to the Residence.”

Not only is Woods denying that an oral agreement ever existed, but he and his lawyers are also saying that Herman wasn’t tricked into packing for a fake vacation and locking her out of the home.