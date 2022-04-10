Tiger Tracker: 2022 Masters Tournament Final Round

TIGER WOODS TEES OFF AT 10:50 a.m. ET.

TIGER WOODS IS +7 FOR THE TOURNAMENT, T-41

1st Hole: Tea Olive- 445 yards, Par 4

Has to be the most intriguing, non-in the hunt pairing of the day. Tiger Woods and World No. 2 Jon Rahm sharing the tee box together. That’s flippin’ cool.

“Who cares, Tiger Woods is playing at the Masters on a Sunday.” Truer words have never been spoken as Tiger missed the fairway left and lands in the rough. 295-yard drive, 154 remaining to the pin.

What is Tiger Wearing?

SUNDAY. RED.

This. This is the perfect tweet.

Tiger is going to wear a red mock turtleneck and black pants at Augusta National today. What he shoots is irrelevant. — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) April 10, 2022

In case you didn’t know or didn’t want to accept it, Tiger Woods IS the needle.

ESPN announces its Masters Friday coverage drew 3.5 million viewers. Ratings were up 31 percent year-over-year.



Between Thursday and Friday, ESPN saw an additional 1.2 million viewers over 2021.



THE. NEEDLE. pic.twitter.com/FwDhuALmFF — James Colgan (@jamescolgan26) April 9, 2022

How Much Does Tiger Have Left?

While Woods had his moments Saturday, there’s no other way to say that he simply did not play good. The 78, +6 will tell you that. At times, the limp became more noticeable. His putter, often times was used as a crutch. The final four holes were something we’re not used to seeing from Woods: par, bogey, bogey, double bogey.

His worst score in 93 career rounds at the Masters and the first time in his career that he’s three-putted five holes. Tiger said it felt like he hit 1,000 putts out there and admitted he had no feel for the greens. OutKick’s Dr. David Chao said that Tiger’s inability to squat down to read putts properly cost him. Another sign of fatigue.

“One can attempt to argue that the flat stick has nothing to do with the ankle but in reality, everything is related,” Chao wrote. “When one is grimacing with every step as early as after his third tee shot, it wears on one’s patience throughout the day. Not to mention he has not been able to squat down to his normal position to read greens throughout this tournament.”

The good news is that Sunday at Augusta National is expected to be the best day all weekend weather wise. Not a cloud in the sky, temperatures reaching the mid 60s-70s and most importantly, Friday and Saturday’s strong winds are gone.

One More Round

Ah, Sunday at the Masters. A tradition like none other.

And while we know that Tiger Woods won’t be winning his sixth green jacket sitting at +7, T-41, the few who have a chance to earn a lifetime invitation back to Augusta National Golf Club is intriguing and full of those looking for their first victory in a Major: Scottie Scheffler (-9), Cameron Smith (-6) and Sungjae Im (-4).

And while those three will continue to duke it out Sunday, Woods will be coming to the finish line, perhaps running on fumes. But he’s here, on a Sunday at Augusta National, most certainly in his typical Sunday red. And as a fan of golf, that’s pretty cool.

So as OutKick has done for Rounds 1, 2 and 3, we will be covering every shot of Woods, one final time at the Masters, hoping to see a few more fist bumps!

