Tiger Tracker: 2022 Masters Tournament Round 3



TIGER WOODS TEES OFF AT 1:00 p.m. ET.

TIGER WOODS IS +1 FOR THE TOURNAMENT, T-19

Looks like somebody is looking forward to playing with Tiger Woods…

Tiger Woods (+1) made the cut in each of his last 22 appearances at the Masters, the 3rd-longest streak by any player in Masters history (cut first implemented in 1957) pic.twitter.com/E8OYhW5ap0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 8, 2022

Bring on moving day. Tiger Woods is ready. #themasters pic.twitter.com/i5icqItgPu — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2022

How Will Tiger’s Leg Hold Up?

It appears that Tiger has passed the test thus far of making his way around the slopes of Augusta National. Yes, we’ve seen a few limps. As well as a few grimaces. But for the most part, he’s hitting the ball well, although he acknowledged Friday that walking was the hard part.

OutKick’s Dr. David Chao has been monitoring Woods through the first two rounds and said he saw Woods lagging behind more so Friday than Thursday. And after shooting 74, +2 Friday, Chao said he wouldn’t be surprised to see that number shoot up even more.

“Woods was clearly limping on several occasions,” Chao wrote. “He lagged behind the others in his group on the 12th hole and was clearly limping as he descended down Hogan’s Bridge.”

"I can hit it just fine. Walking is the hard part" says @TigerWoods.https://t.co/1lqHF7Qp4A — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) April 7, 2022

Moving Day At The Masters

It’s moving day at the 2022 Masters Tournament and with Tiger Woods still in the hunt for the green jacket, that means that OutKick has got you covered on every shot and moment Saturday, as we did in Rounds 1 and 2.

Competing in his first PGA Tour event in 504 days, Woods has an outside shot of winning this weekend, sitting inside the Top-20 after two rounds. Augusta National Golf Club was not kind to the field Friday, excluding World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who leads at -8 after his stellar performance.

Woods’ Round 2 will show a 74, +2, but as I wrote after Friday’s round, he found himself looking much more comfortable on the course and with his movement. Woods hit 10-of-14 fairways off the tee, including a 339-yard bomb on No. 9. Long drives were in play with the up to 31 mph howling winds, which are expected to make their way back to Augusta National Saturday.

If you could believe it, this might be Woods’ biggest test this weekend. Saturday will be the coldest day yet, with temperatures in the low 40s in the morning, rising to just the mid-50s in the afternoon, around when Woods will tee off.

The cold weather will be a challenge for Woods and his five back surgeries, something he hasn’t dealt with on Tour in nearly two years.

