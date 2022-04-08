Tiger Tracker: 2022 Masters Tournament Round 2



TIGER WOODS TEED OFF AT 1:41 p.m. ET.

TIGER WOODS IS +3 FOR THE TOURNAMENT, T-36

13th Hole: Azalea- 510 yards, Par 5

Big Par 5 at No. 13. He birdied this one yesterday, absolutely needs it today. Can’t afford to drop another stroke. WHAT IS TAKING SO LONG!!! We’re nearly four hours into this round already…

Didn’t turn like he wanted it to, but gets a favorable bounce out of the pine straw on the right. Kicks back into the fairway but a very awkward lie. 272-yard drive, 248 remaining to the pin.

12th Hole: Golden Bell- 155 yards, Par 3

Notoriously tough hole, here. Have seen guys go a club up today to avoid the water and smack it well over. Just needs to stay dry. He’s really thinking this one out but appears ready to give it a go. 7-iron.

As I mentioned above, guys have been clubbing up on this hole. Tiger did just that and is in the bunker. Same thing Brooks Koepka did today.

OH NO. He’s overly careful out of the bunker and it barely makes it to the fringe, 12-feet out. Another bogey staring him in the face.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: Tiger Woods plays his shot from the bunker on the 12th green during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Again, he gives it a nice ride but it just goes past the hole. He’s got a tap-in for bogey. So, after two birdies put him back to +1, he’s recorded back-to-back birdies and is +3 for the tournament, +4 today. Just one shot inside the cutline.

11th Hole: White Dogwood- 520 yards, Par 4

Time for a stroll around Amen Corner. A pivotal three holes coming up. Sends a drive right and into the pine straw. Gonna have to play a nice draw with the dogleg right. 284-yard drive, 212 remaining to the cup.

Man, you can’t do much better than that. Ball was touching the rough and pine straw, draws it around the trees and has 19 yards to the pin. GREAT stuff. I don’t think the injuries are affecting him at all. Swings are looking pure.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: Tiger Woods plays his shot on the 11th hole during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Everything is running on these greens. Goes low and it runs past the hole. Has eight-feet for par. Not even close there. Started well right and didn’t break. He knew it, too. Costly bogey drops him to +2 for the tournament, +3 today. Five strokes behind the leader.

10th Hole: Camellia- 495 yards, Par 4

Alright, we’re halfway there as we head to the back nine. Overall, no limp at all. He starts off No. 10 with a 296-yard drive. 208 yards remaining. Doesn’t get all the way past the ridge so he’ll have a downfield lie. Another good opportunity to get on the green.

DART THROWER!!! Tiger Woods went after a tough pin location on the back right of the green, flirts with bunker and sticks three-feet from the cup. Lookin’ for another birdie! Oh, and by the way, his best iron of the day BY FAR.

Tiger to a foot 🎯



You love to see it 🐅 pic.twitter.com/nsTJ6J3c4c — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 8, 2022

BOOM!!! Second birdie in his last three holes and he’s making up ground. He’s been bogey free since No. 5. +1 for the tournament, +2 today.

9th Hole: Carolina Cherry- 460 yards, Par 4

A MISSILE off the tee, 171 mph through the air, right down the middle of the fairway. 339-yard drive! 147 remaining to the pin. He struggled Thursday on No. 8 and 9, has picked it up today.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: Tiger Woods plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

OOF, drops the club on impact and it lands right, off the green. Not a good swing at all and a missed opportunity on that approach shot. He’s got 15 yards to the pin.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: Tiger Woods reacts to his shot on the ninth hole during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Not his best chip. Rides it low and past the hole. Gonna be a fast putt six-feet out. Buries it to save par. Another much needed save. Remains +2 for the tournament, +3 today.

8th Hole: Yellow Jasmine- 570 yards, Par 5

A great opportunity here to make up some ground. He bogeyed this one Thursday, wouldn’t mind seeing another 330-yarder off the tee… Gets a nice swing away and keeps it in the fairway BARELY. About an inch more to the left and he’s in the rough. 298-yard drive, 271 remaining to the cup.

More. Waiting. I. Hate. It. Here. 3-wood in hand, gonna try to get it on in two. This should be fun. Pretty good effort there, played an extreme draw to turn it onto the green, it lands just ahead of the fringe. 20 yards to the pin.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: Tiger Woods plays his shot on the eighth hole during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

TIGER. WOODS. MASTERCLASS. Goes with a sand wedge and puts it two-feet from the cup. Best look at birdie of the day, and he’s CHEWIN’ that gum!

After early bogeys, Tiger Woods recovers a shot with a birdie on No. 8. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Id9T1GgSmI — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2022

BOOM!!! First birdie of the day and he’s back on track. +2 for the tournament, +3 today.

7th Hole: Pampas- 450 yards, Par 4

HERE. WE. GO. Best swing of the day and CRUSHED it down the left side of the fairway. Best drive of his tournament thus far. 330 yards!!! Also just his second fairway from a tee shot today. Just 123 left to the pin.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: Tiger Woods plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Let’s check in now with Dr. Chao, who is seeing things that concern him through six holes plus.

Rough @TheMasters 2nd round for @TigerWoods so far with bogeys on 4 out of first 5 holes. Is it the wind or ankle/fatigue (or both)? https://t.co/1lqHF7Qp4A — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) April 8, 2022

Alright, we’re lookin’ good. He gets this approach shot to the green, just stays above the ridge that would have brought it down the green and away from the hole. 14-foot birdie attempt here. Would be nice to have…

You know, sometimes it be like that… us amateurs can relate.

Tiger hit it horribly in the warmup yesterday and played great.



Tiger hit it great in the warmup today and is playing horribly.



Golf. — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) April 8, 2022

Off line to the right and sprints past the hole. Now has a tough five-footer uphill to save par. And he sinks it, a MUCH needed par to stay where he’s at. +3 for the tournament, +4 today and six shots off the lead.

6th Hole: Juniper- 180 yards, Par 3

He threw his first dart and drained his first birdie on No. 6 Thursday, but with these conditions, just need to get on and save for par.

Same, Riggs. Same. I guess we’ve also reached the “waiting awhile in between holes” part of Augusta National…

I wish Tiger Woods was playing better. — Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) April 8, 2022

Okay, finally ready to go from No. 6. Takes a 7-iron and puts it on the green. Might be what he needs to get some confidence back. He has 36-feet for a birdie but a par would be just fine. No issues today with his walking or his back, from what I’ve seen. Course conditions are just brutal.

Leaderboard update: Charl Schwartzel, Sungjae Im and Danny Willett are -3, T-1. A good sign at least that nobody is running away from the field. Impossible to do so today.

Well, he gives it a good ride but comes up short again. Taps in for par to remain at +3 for the tournament, +4 today.

5th Hole: Magnolia- 495 yards, Par 4

Man, Tiger is having a rough go. That was your typical Sunday Slice from him off the tee. 280 yards into the rough on the right side. Not putting himself in easy situations.

About that kind of day right now…

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: Tiger Woods looks on from the fourth tee during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: Tiger Woods plays his shot on the fifth hole during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Chops one out of the pine straw back into the fairway. 113 yards from the pin. He NEEDS to land this. Anddddd it’s beautiful! Slight kick back but he’s got a good look at par. 11-feet from the cup. The sweater has come off and the aqua green is glistening in the Augusta sun! Time to get on a run…

Wow it just rolls off the cup and ANOTHER bogey for Tiger. That’s four in five holes to open this round. Augusta National isn’t playing around today.

4th Hole: Flowering Crab Apple- 222 yards, Par 3

Pin location was tucked away to the left Thursday, now all the way on the right. Lots of green to work with. Takes an aggressive line at the pin and it’s short and to the right… off the green again. Just hasn’t been able to settle in early on. Look on his face shows it. 15 yards remaining with a chip coming up.

It’s getting a lot worse before it gets better. Skips it in low and it turns around and falls down the green, away from the cup. A VERY tough par putt here at 29-feet. Looking at a third bogey in four holes.

OH MY GOODNESS was that close!! The line was perfect but just runs out of steam. That’s indeed three bogeys in four holes and drops him to +2 for the tournament, +3 for Round 2.

3rd Hole: Flowering Peach- 350 yards, Par 4

Short Par 4 here and he lands a nice iron on the right side of the fairway. Really easy swing there, flies it 213 yards. He’ll have 127 to the pin.

You can see here the reaction as he came very close to draining that birdie putt on No. 2. Wanted it badly, wasn’t far off. I’d argue that’s been the most consistent part of his game 20 holes in.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: Tiger Woods reacts after missing a putt on the second green during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“Wow, look at that thing,” Woods says immediately, staring to the heavens with a smile on his face. Folks, this wind is REAL. Approach shot lands right and off the green. More short game magic needed to save par.

I just brushed it with his putter and that thing still took off. Green are FAST right now and wind is howling. Seven-foot par putt coming up. Oh, mannnnn. He pulls it left and he’ll have to settle for bogey. That drops him to +1 for the tournament, +2 today.

2nd Hole: Pink Dogwood- 575 yards, Par 5

Oh, joy. Announce team says it’s gonna be a lot of waiting in between holes. Thursday’s round went over five hours!!! Looks like we’re in for another long one…

Tiger goes driver off the tee as opposed to 3-wood from Thursday and hits it well, but it rolls long and into the right side bunker. You can already see the effect of the dry course starting to show. Can be an advantage, but also a disadvantage when things like that happen. 311-yard drive, 285 remaining, but he will have to layup.

Nice layup, center of the fairway. 177 yards, 109 to go. Wedge shot coming. He rides it in there short, will have a 26-foot birdie chance.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: Tiger Woods selects a club from his bag on the second hole during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

He had a good line on that birdie chance but just didn’t turn in enough. Taps in for par to remain even. You take that 10/10 today. Birdies won’t be easy, it’s about managing the course and playing par golf.

1st Hole: Tea Olive- 445 yards, Par 4

Alright, everybody. We are off and running in Round 2 of the Masters, with Tiger Woods at the tee box. As you could imagine, another great ovation as he arrives. The walk looks good, not limping really at all, which means the ice bath must’ve worked…

Tiger saved par Thursday on No. 1, after hitting a drive just short of the right side bunkers. Let’s see the effect that the wind will have here. “Fore please, now driving, TIGER WOODS.” Never gets old…

He watched that one awhile off the tee. Doesn’t appear to like it. Camera work wasn’t ideal there, hard to tell where it ended up but certainly off the fairway. Looks like he’s in the bunker, about a 278-yard drive, 145 remaining.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: Tiger Woods plays his shot from the bunker on the first hole during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Moans and groans from the crowd as his approach shot goes right, off the green. He’s hit just 9-of-19 greens so far. Short game will be tested early on once again. Tiger takes his chip shot to seven-feet from the cup. He’ll have that to save par. No easy task.

Unable to convert, not really close and Tiger falls to even through No. 1. Hardly the start he wanted or needed.

What Is Tiger Wearing?

We have our first glimpse of what Tiger is wearing in Round 2, as he was spotted on the putting green just ahead of his tee time of 1:41 p.m. ET.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: Tiger Woods chips on the practice range during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It appears Tiger will be rolling with a navy signature Woods Nike hat, aqua green signature Woods Nike polo, navy signature Woods Nike pants and as pointed out by OutKick’s Dr. David Chao, FootJoy shoes as opposed to the typical Nike ones we typically see. FootJoy’s are known for their comfort and support, as opposed to the slick look of Nike’s.

Tiger Looking To Build On Successful Round 1

Welcome into OutKick’s Round 2 coverage of Tiger Woods at the 2022 Masters Tournament! Thursday was a landmark day in the history of the PGA Tour, as we witnessed the return of the five-time Masters and 15-time major champion back to Augusta National Golf Club.

504 days since his last shot on Tour, Woods made it back in time to shoot -1, 71 during Round 1 Thursday — an incredible feat with a soft course for much of the day. Round 2 is here, with much tougher conditions, but ones that might play well for Woods.

Heavy Winds Should Help Tiger In Round 2

Round 2 of the 2022 Masters Tournament is underway, albeit with course conditions much different than what we saw on Thursday.

Wednesday’s heavy thunderstorms created a soft course with birdies to be had. Two days of sunshine and heavy winds are now expected to dry the course up, playing right into the hands of Tiger Woods (-1, T-10), who is set to tee off at 1:41 p.m. ET. A much faster course is now on the plate, meaning that Woods should gain extra yardage and roll on his drives.

The wind is projected to pick up at around 3-4 p.m., reaching as high as 31 mph. From 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., winds should sit in the 18-21 mph range. Woods himself cracked a smile when asked about the wind, knowing that it should play well to his game.

Tiger smiled yesterday when talking about wind picking up and course getting dryer and tougher. Given the state of his game, these are ideal conditions for him—the antithesis of driving range golf. Gotta vary shape/traj, miss smart, get up and down. Even-par will suffice today. — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) April 8, 2022

Considering his leg injury and five back surgeries, Woods needs the extra yardage to have a shot to compete. Thursday’s round, while an excellent display of golf considering that Woods hadn’t competed in a PGA Tour event since 2020, didn’t come without its issues.

Augusta National played quite long for Woods, meaning that a majority of his approach shots failed to outright hit the green or fell short of the pin. Good thing for Woods, however, is that his hands are still there and his putting saved him from dropping strokes. Woods recorded just two bogeys, while saving par on 13 holes.

Stay tuned with OutKick as we track every shot and moment from Woods’ Round 2 at the 2022 Masters Tournament. If you missed anything from Woods’ Round 1 Thursday, you can find it here.

