Dr. David Chao: Tiger Woods Plays An Up and Down Round 2, Ankle Injury Still A Clear Issue

Congrats to Tiger Woods as he makes the cut to advance at the Masters roughly a year after his horrific leg/ankle injury.

He overcame four bogeys in the first five holes and took advantage of dying winds late to shoot two-over par on the day and finish at +1 for the tournament.

After his second straight set of 18 holes after walking on a hilly course, Woods battled through it. However, this would be a more difficult round, as previously discussed.

Now, can he come back and do it again?

The cumulative effects are not necessarily linear but Tiger’s first round was -1, and the second was +2. It won’t come as a surprise if that number continued to rise over the weekend.

Woods was clearly limping on several occasions. He lagged behind the others in his group on the 12th hole and was clearly limping as he descended down Hogan’s Bridge.

#TigerWoods holding his own today after rough start to 2nd round. Can see him trailing behind the others here at the 12th. Limp more prominent as he descends Hogan's Bridge. pic.twitter.com/f6iKL37aug — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) April 8, 2022

Tiger was also seen favoring the right leg as he gingerly would pick up his ball from the cup.

At times he used a club as a crutch. Woods still wears non-Nike shoes that have provided him with the right amount of support.

Each successive round will become more difficult with the consecutive days of walking.

Tiger has admitted that walking the course is the hard part. However, it was clear on the 13th that he couldn’t push off the right leg enough to follow through on his second shot, leaving it outright far enough to even avoid the creek.

"I can hit it just fine. Walking is the hard part" says @TigerWoods.https://t.co/1lqHF7Qp4A — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) April 7, 2022

Woods has beaten the odds to even play at the Masters and to make the cut.

Now, can he perform a miracle and win or be in contention this weekend? The medical expectations are against him but he has beaten those odds before.