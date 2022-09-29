There’s A New Planet of the Apes Movie On The Way

If you thought that the rebooted Planet of the Apes saga had been wrapped in a neat little package after 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes, think again.

This is Hollywood we’re talking about, and there’s money to be made.

20th Century Studios has confirmed that a new film — Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes — is in the works. The plan as it stands is for it to be released in 2024.

Wes Ball, whose credits include the Maze Runner films, has been given the reigns. Additionally, Freya Allan, Owen Teague, and Peter Macon have been announced as part of the film’s cast.

“Planet of the Apes is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history, as well as being an indelible part of our studio’s legacy,” 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell said in a statement.

“With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes we are privileged to continue the series’ tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema, and can’t wait to share Wes’ extraordinary vision for this new chapter with audiences in 2024.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production is expected to begin next month.

All Aboard The Planet of the Apes Train

I. Am. Pumped.

I love the Planet of the Apes movies — no, films — both the originals and the rebooted trilogy (as for the Tim Burton version… not so good).

I normally roll my eyes with reboots and remakes, but with Apes it’s different. Yeah, I’m a big fan so I’m biased, but I also feel like we already know it can be down well.

The trilogy that started with 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes is about as well as a major franchise like this could be rebooted.

It’s not like it’s an easy thing to do. Think how many times in the last 10-15 years classics have undergone attempted revitalizations. At best, it’s been a mixed bag.

Planet of the Apes was one of the standouts in the era of rehashing old ideas.

The only way they could ruin Planet of the Apes is by doing a musical.

Although, this proof of concept indicates even that might work.

The concept art for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has me jazzed. I just hope we get Andy Serkis back in the fold as a new character.

He’s Mo-Cap’s GOAT.

