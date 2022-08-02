“Road House” is getting a remake.

For reasons that nobody could possibly understand, Amazon has decided to cast Jake Gyllenhaal as the lead, and the plot sounds so unbelievably unnecessary.

Entertainment Weekly described the plot as, “The new take on the film features Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter working as a bouncer at a grimy roadhouse in the Florida Keys (a relocation from the original’s Missouri setting), where he soon uncovers mysterious happenings that set him on a wild journey through the tropical locale.”

Who asked for this? Who thinks this is a good idea? The answer is absolutely nobody. Hollywood needs to stop messing with the classics.

This is honestly insulting to everyone who participated in the original film, most notably Patrick Swayze. How could anyone think this is a good idea?

Swayze is no longer with us, and the last thing fans want to see are his classic movies getting remade. Just let them remain the way they are!

Plus, we’ve done this whole song and dance before. Remember when “Red Dawn” was remade? It was absolute trash.

The original from 1984 with Swayze and Charlie Sheen is an all-time amazing film. It’s a film every single American must watch.

The remake from 2012 was unbelievably stupid. The villain was switched from China to North Korea, and even ignoring that dumb decision, it looked like a movie made in a high school film class.

So, that’s one Swayze original that’s already been ruined. Now, Hollywood is trying to ruin another. Well done, everyone!

If there’s any goodness left in this world, let’s hope the brakes are slammed on this dumb plan!