Fred Savage Fired From ‘Wonder Years’ Reboot

Might as well start calling it The Wonder Year because the chances that the ’80s sitcom reboot, currently in its first season, gets a signed for season No. 2 look rather grim now that director and executive producer Fred Savage has been dismissed from the show.

Savage, 45, who played the iconic role of Kevin Arnold in the original series, has been accused of “inappropriate conduct,” according to a statement issued by Disney’s 20th Television.

Per Page Six, “the actor allegedly exhibited inappropriate behavior and had verbal outbursts throughout production.”

As a result, 20th Television elected “to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of ‘The Wonder Years.’”

This is not the first time Savage has faced allegations of misconduct, per Page Six. Back in 2015, a female coworker on Savage’s show The Grinder accused him of harassment.

Then, amid the flurry of the #MeToo movement in 2018, actress Alley Mills claimed that the original series had been canceled approximately twenty-five years earlier because of sexual harassment allegations leveled at Savage, who was just 16 at the time, and fellow star Jason Hervey, who was then 20.

Savage vehemently denied those accusations, saying they were “completely without merit and absolutely untrue,” and settled out of court.

Savage has not responded to Page Six’s request for comment on his dismissal from The Wonder Years 2.0.

Through it all, his on-screen mom has defended his innocence. Alley Mills, who played Norma Arnold in the original series, describes Savage as “the least offensive” person on earth, per Page Six.

So let’s go ahead and ask the question everyone here is thinking: What does Winnie Cooper have to say about all this? At this point, we can only wonder.