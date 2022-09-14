People have completely given up on woke Hollywood, and the ratings for the Emmy Awards prove it.

The Emmy Awards were held Monday night, and the NBC broadcast garnered 5.9 million viewers, according to Variety.

That’s an all-time low for the awards ceremony, and it’s more than a 25% decline from the 7.9 million viewers that watched on CBS in 2021.

To put it simply, people don’t care about Hollywood awards.

Awards shows have seen declining ratings over the past several years, and it’s clear people just don’t care about what woke Hollywood is doing.

The 2022 Emmys get terrible ratings. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Instead of focusing on entertaining fans, award shows are used as a platform to lecture the middle of America about how awful they are as people.

The only one with courage to stand up to the nonsense was Ricky Gervais when he roasted the Golden Globes in 2020. He made it clear celebrities really don’t matter, and people loved it.

Instead of leaning into what Gervais did, award shows seem content to just hemorrhage viewers around the clock.

While the ESPYs and Oscars saw bumps in 2022 from the 2021 numbers, viewership is still laughably bad. The 2022 Oscars had 16.6 million viewers and the ESPYs had 2.3 million viewers.

The 2022 Emmy Awards get terrible TV ratings. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

That’s not great at all. In fact, it’s really bad and the Emmys continuing to slide is a sign people have really thrown in the towel.

It’s also shockingly simple to figure out what people want. Why are “Yellowstone” and “The Terminal List” two massive hits? The shows focus on entertaining. The shows don’t focus on lecturing.

Why is “Yellowstone” so popular? (Credit: Paramount Network)

It’s truly that simple. If awards shows want to see a ratings boom, focus on giving people an entertaining show and leave the nonsense at the door.