The NBA Has Made It Official: Michael Jordan Is Better Than LeBron James

Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all-time.

Hey, I don’t make the rules (or the trophy) – the NBA did this week when they renamed their MVP award to “The Michael Jordan Trophy.”

I can hear LeBron complaining already.

The NBA today unveiled six newly designed trophies named after NBA legends, which will be presented to the end-of-season Kia Performance Award winners. The lineup is headlined by The Michael Jordan Trophy, awarded to the Kia NBA MVP.



THREAD ⤵️https://t.co/zmXUdtolWo — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 13, 2022

The NBA released a statement announcing six new trophies named after NBA legends, which will be presented at the end of each season as part of the KIA Performance Awards.

With the league renaming the MVP award to Michael Jordan’s name, they have ended the debate as to who is the greatest of all-time. In recent years, many LeBron fans have claimed he is better than Jordan. It’s a nauseating argument because there should be no question about it – Jordan is and will continue to be better than LeBron.

This photo going around social media puts it in a visual form for those that aren’t able to understand.

(Photo Credit: Twitter)

MICHAEL JORDAN RETIRED AT A YOUNGER AGE THAN LEBRON

Sure the game has changed. But Jordan was still superior. Although LeBron recently surpassed Jordan on fourth all-time for points, he did so in 117 more games than Jordan. James has more rebounds, but that can be attributed to his sheer size. At 250 lbs, James is like a linebacker running full force on a basketball court. Of course he’s going to be able to grab more boards.

One stat that nobody ever brings up? Jordan led the league in steals three different seasons. LeBron hasn’t done that once.

Oh, and let’s not forget that Jordan “retired” from the game for twi seasons at the age of 30 – just four months after he helped lead the Chicago Bulls to three championships in a row! Imagine if he kept playing? They most likely would have at least won another, if not two more championships. Jordan ended his career with six total championships, LeBron has four.

The NBA renamed their MVP trophy to “The Michael Jordan Trophy.” (NBA Images)

THE TROPHY HAS MULTIPLE NODS TO JORDAN

The actual layout of the Michael Jordan Trophy itself is pretty damn cool too. According to NBA.com, the trophy:

• Is 23.6 inches tall and weighs 23.6 pounds, representing Jordan’s jersey number (23) and number of NBA championships (6).

• The five-sided base of the trophy references Jordan’s five league MVPs.

• The crystal basketball consists of 23 points, a nod to Jordan’s jersey number.

“Our new collection of trophies celebrates some of the greatest and most impactful players in the history of the NBA…as we recognize the league’s top performers each season, we also pay tribute to the legends who embody these prestigious awards,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Jordan’s trophy is one of six new ones honoring the best in basketball. The various awards are named after Hakeem Olajuwon, Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, John Havlicek and George Mikan.

As OutKick previously detailed, there’s also a pointless trophy being awarded to the league’s best regular season team. I’m sure MJ would’ve been just thrilled to hoist that ridiculous hardware before embarking on a playoff run.

But hey, at least with the GOAT argument now settled, this gives LeBron plenty of time to focus on things like Jerry Jones and never answering questions about his Chinese business relationships.