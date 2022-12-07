NBA Announces Pointless Regular Season Award

The NBA has announced that they’ll be rewarding the league’s best regular season team with a (pointless) trophy.

Talk about dumb.

On Tuesday, the NBA made the announcement that beginning with the 2022-23 campaign, the team that finishes the season with the best regular season record will be awarded the Maurice Podoloff Trophy. The trophy is named after the league’s first commissioner.

He must be so proud.

In an era of “everyone gets a trophy,” the NBA is now front and center. This trophy is only slightly better than the hardware gifted to the NBA squad that “wins” Summer League.

But alas, some group of millionaires will awkwardly hoist the ‘Podoloff come April.

The NBA plans to hand out a trophy to the team with the best regular season record pic.twitter.com/Z6NY70m5bk — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) December 6, 2022

NBA Announced Multiple New Awards

Per the league’s announcement, the Maurice Podoloff Trophy will be “presented to the team with the best record after 82 regular season games and features elements that represent the season and both conferences.”

The trophy itself is a crystal ball that’s cut into 82 panels (ahh, I see what they did there) that sits atop a pedestal and combines Eastern Conference posts and Western Conference rings.

What franchise wouldn’t want one of these bad boys displayed inside their facility?

*Raises hand*

Maybe the 2016 Golden State Warriors. Remember them? Golden State finished the season with the best regular season record in NBA history (73 – 9), then lost in the NBA Finals to Cleveland. One would assume they’d much rather house a Larry O’Brien Trophy than recognize their regular season.

The NBA has announced that they’ll be awarding another trophy this season. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images).

In addition to the Maurice Podoloff Trophy, the NBA also announced four other new awards that will be recognized with trophies. But none of the newbies will recognize something as pointless as the top regular season mark.

Those awards are: Twyman-Stokes Trophy (Teammate of the Year), Joe Dumars Trophy (Sportsmanship), Red Auerbach Trophy (Coach of the Year) and Executive of the Year Award.

(Could you imagine the faces of Michael Jordan or Larry Bird if they begrudgingly had to accept this award with the postseason looming?)

As of this morning, Boston is the NBA’s best ream. The Celtics are 20-5 and have three more wins then the league’s next-best team, Milwaukee. So listen up Beantown, it might be time to start scouting real estate for Mr. Podoloff.

Try and contain your excitement.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF