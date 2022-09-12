Michael Jordan Delivers Awesome Promo Addressing Tom Brady’s Brief Retirement

Michael Jordan knows a thing or two about retiring, then returning to dominate. Tom Brady seemingly does too. At least that’s how it appeared when Brady led the Buccaneers to a 19-3 opening night win over Dallas.

Brady’s win came just over seven months after he briefly retired. It was also a mere hours after NBA legend Michael Jordan delivered an epic pregame hype video addressing Brady’s short time away from the game.

Prior to Sunday night’s Bucs-Cowboys tilt, NBC’s Sunday Night Football dropped the video which shows one GOAT addressing another.

“Age is just a number,” Jordan said, clearly referencing the 45-year-old Brady. From there, goosebumps…

Tom Brady Threw For 212 Yards And One Touchdown

Jordan continued on as clips of he and Brady’s heroics filled the screen. “Time is a state of mind. I was away from the game for almost two years,” Jordan said. “He didn’t make two months. But you know what that tells me? How much he wants it. How much he needs it, especially against them Cowboys who have never beaten him.”

Tom Brady And Michael Jordan Have A Combined 13 Titles

His Airness then shifted the focus from a subtle dig at Dallas to those people who either love or hate Brady.

“As for everyone else,” Jordan added, “you might worship him; you might hate him. I just hope you appreciate him ’cause greatness like this doesn’t come along that often.”

Takes one to know one.

MJ retired for good (we think) in 2003. That was roughly eight years after he famously announced he was returning to the NBA with a two-word fax, “I’m Back.”

On Sunday evening, Jordan fittingly ended the hype video with a simply nod to Brady, stating: “He’s Back.”

